USD/CHF hovers around 0.9100 as US Dollar remains steady ahead of FOMC Minutes

USD/CHF may gain ground due to the hawkish policy shift by the Federal Reserve.

The latest ISM services report indicated higher activity and rising prices, fueling concerns about persistent inflation in the United States.

The Swiss 10-year bond yield climbed to 0.37%, marking its highest level in over a month.

USD/CHF steadies following gains from the previous day, trading around 0.9090 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair may strengthen as the US Dollar (USD) gains support from the hawkish shift in investor sentiment toward the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate outlook, following strong US economic data.

The latest ISM services report suggested increased activity and rising prices in the United States (US), intensifying concerns about persistent inflation. Traders are now focusing on upcoming US jobs data, including the Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) report, as well as the latest FOMC Minutes, for further policy insights.

The US ISM Services PMI increased to 54.1 in November, up from 52.1, exceeding the market expectation of 53.3. The Prices Paid Index, which reflects inflation, rose significantly to 64.4 from 58.2, while the Employment Index dipped slightly to 51.4 from 51.5.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s (USD) performance against six major currencies, holds its position above 108.50 at the time of writing. The Greenback strengthened as the 10-year yield on US Treasury bonds rose by over 1% in the previous session, currently standing at 4.68%.

On the Swiss side, the yield on the 10-year government bond rose to 0.37%, its highest level in over a month, as traders assessed the outlook for interest rates and the global economy. In December, Swiss consumer price inflation eased to 0.6%, matching October’s lowest level since June 2021, down from 0.7% the previous month.

Traders have increased their expectations for further policy easing by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) this year, likely in March and June, due to ongoing strong disinflationary risks. SNB Chairman Martin Schlegel recently signaled that more rate cuts are probable, with negative interest rates remaining a potential tool to manage the Swiss Franc (CHF) and protect exports.