- USD/CHF price action is subdued, as the US and Switzerland will feature monetary policy decisions by their central banks.
- US inflation is expected to remain at around current levels ahead of the Fed’s decision.
- The SNB is projected to keep rates unchanged as inflation remains below the central bank’s target.
The USD/CHF commences the week virtually unchanged, losing 0.08%, amid a busy week for the United States (US). The release of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve monetary policy decision would be the two main drivers of price action in the financial markets. Nevertheless, as usually happens in a Fed week, price action is constrained, with the major exchanging hands at 0.8785 after hitting a high of 0.8816.
USD/CHF at the mercy of US inflation and Fed/SNB decisions
On Tuesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will update inflation data, which is expected to remain at around current levels, ahead of the Fed’s decision. Headline inflation in November is expected to dip on an annual basis from 3.2% to 3.1%, while core inflation would likely remain unchanged at 4%.
The data is not expected to move the needle amongst Federal Reserve officials, which have become more neutral-biased as inflation continues to slow down. Nevertheless, the Producer Price Index (PPI) would be released on Wednesday early morning, ahead of the Fed’s decision.
If the Fed struck a hawkish hold, that could trigger another repricing for interest rate cuts for the next year. After last week’s Nonfarm Payrolls report, market participants priced out one rate cut for the upcoming year.
On the Switzerland front, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to keep rates unchanged at 1.75% on Thursday. Traders should remember that the SNB only meets four times a year, and as inflation slowed, the message would likely lean toward the neutral side.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The major remains downward biased unless USD/CHF bulls lift the spot price and reclaim the latest cycle low at around 0.8887, the October 24 daily low. Once that level is taken out, along with the 100-day moving average (DMA) at around 0.8901, expect a test of the 0.8934/47 area the confluence of the 50 and 200-DMAs, respectively, before climbing to 0.9000. On the other hand, further downside is seen below the December 4 swing low of 0.8666.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8787
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|0.8798
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8814
|Daily SMA50
|0.8945
|Daily SMA100
|0.8903
|Daily SMA200
|0.8952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8821
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8741
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.879
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8772
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8752
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8911
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0760 ahead of US CPI Premium
EUR/USD is consolidating near 1.0750 and the DXY holds above 104.00. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar remain steady as investors gear up for crucial macroeconomic data releases and central bank meetings. The US Consumer Price Index is due on Tuesday.
GBP/USD steady around 1.2550 as attention turns to US inflation
GBP/USD rebounded after finding support at the 1.2540 area and climbed toward 1.2570, on a quiet session. October labor market data from the UK and November inflation data from the US will be released on Tuesday ahead of the Fed's and the BoE's policy meetings.
Gold extends daily slide toward $1,980 Premium
Gold price remains under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in nearly three weeks at around $1,980. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of this week's key macroeconomic events.
Bitcoin price backtracks to $40,000 as whales move to sell $671 million worth of BTC
Bitcoin price crashed on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks. The market was expecting a bullish continuation until the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) approves a spot BTC ETF in January 2024.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index produces new 2023 high
The S&P 500 index launched itself just barely to a new high for the year on Monday. In its second hour of trading, the index reached 4,620, which was just above the earlier annual high of 4,607 from July 27.