USD/CHF holds position around 0.8500 ahead of SNB interest rate decision

- USD/CHF may gain ground as the SNB is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut on Thursday.
- Market participants estimate a 63% chance of a quarter-percentage-point cut by the SNB.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests around a 50% chance of totaling 75 basis points rate cuts by the Fed in 2024.
USD/CHF hovers around 0.8500 during the Asian session on Thursday, maintaining its position following recent gains from Wednesday. The Swiss Franc (CHF) may receive downward pressure ahead of the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) interest rate decision scheduled later in the day.
The Swiss National Bank is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis point interest rate cut at its upcoming September meeting. Interest Rate Probabilities suggest that market participants estimate a 63% chance of a quarter-percentage-point cut by the SNB, while for a larger one, the chances are at 37%.
On Wednesday, the ZEW Swiss Survey Expectations fell by 5.4 points from the previous month, registering a reading of -8.8 in September, down from a previous reading of -3.4. UBS, which partners with the CFA Society Switzerland to publish the indicator, noted that the negative reading indicates increasing pessimism among participants about the growth outlook for the Swiss economy over the next six months.
The upside of the USD/CHF pair could be limited due to the subdued US Dollar (USD). The Greenback receives downward pressure from rising odds of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in upcoming policy meetings. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in around a 50% chance of totaling 75 basis points to be deducted by the Fed to a range of 4.0-4.25% by the end of this year.
Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler said on Wednesday that she “strongly supported” the Fed’s decision to cut the interest rates by a half point last week. Kugler further stated that it will be appropriate to make additional rate cuts if inflation continues to ease as expected, per Bloomberg.
Traders will likely observe the release of the final US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the second quarter (Q2) scheduled to be released later in the North American session.
Economic Indicator
SNB Interest Rate Decision
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s four scheduled annual meetings, one per quarter. Generally, if the SNB is hawkish about the inflation outlook of the economy and raises interest rates, it is bullish for the Swiss Franc (CHF). Likewise, if the SNB has a dovish view on the economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for CHF.Read more.
Next release: Thu Sep 26, 2024 07:30
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 1%
Previous: 1.25%
Source: Swiss National Bank
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD strengthens to near 1.1150 ahead of Fed’s Powell speech
The EUR/USD pair trades firmer near 1.1140 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday, bolstered by the weaker Greenback broadly. Several US Federal Reserve officials are set to speak on Thursday, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
GBP/USD edges higher amid modest USD downtick, remains below mid-1.3300s
The GBP/USD pair regains some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday and reverses part of the overnight sharp retracement slide from the 1.3430 region, or its highest level since March 2022. Spot prices trade around the 1.3335-1.3340 area.
Gold price pauses record-rally, as focus shifts to Powell speech
Gold price extends its consolidative mode just below the record high reached near $2670 on Wednesday, as buyers turn cautious in the lead-up to a raft of speeches from US Federal Reserve policymakers due later on Thursday.
Maker price eyes a rally on technicals and on-chain metrics
Maker trades above $1,500 on Thursday, suggesting a potential rally as technical indicators show bullish divergence. This positive outlook is reinforced by MKR’s Exchange Flow Balance, which shows a negative spike, indicating growing investor confidence in the platform.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.