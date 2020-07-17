USD/CHF extends slide below 0.9400 as Swiss franc strengthens

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • USD/CHF turns negative for the week after Friday’s slide.
  • Swiss franc among the top performers, EUR/CHF retreats from monthly highs.

The USD/CHF extended the decline after the beginning of the American session and printed a fresh daily low at 0.9390. The combination of a weaker greenback and a rally of the Swiss franc across the board pushed the pair to the downside.

So far on Friday, the pair dropped almost 60 pips, erasing Wednesday’s gains when it rose sharply. The pair is now in negative territory for the week and far from the two-week highs it reached at 0.9468 on Thursday.

The DXY is falling, trading slightly above 96.00 after being unable to hold in positive territory. US economic data released on Friday showed a rebound in housing data but an unexpected decline in July Consumer Confidence (University of Michigan).

The Swiss franc is rising versus its main rivals as European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss the long term budget and the recovery fund. EUR/CHF is falling for the second day in a row and bottomed at 1.0730 while CHF/JPY soars hitting level above 114.00.

Technical outlook

The negative momentum continues to be strong despite the considerable decline of the last hours in USD/CHF. The pair is approaching the 0.9385 support level. If it breaks below the mentioned level, last week lows at 0.9360 will be exposed.

On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 0.9430. If the greenback rises above it should strengthen signaling another test of the 0.9460/65 resistance area.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9393
Today Daily Change -0.0063
Today Daily Change % -0.67
Today daily open 0.9456
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.945
Daily SMA50 0.9552
Daily SMA100 0.96
Daily SMA200 0.971
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9468
Previous Daily Low 0.943
Previous Weekly High 0.9456
Previous Weekly Low 0.9362
Previous Monthly High 0.9651
Previous Monthly Low 0.9376
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9453
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9444
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9434
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9413
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9396
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9473
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9489
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9511

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

