USD/CHF extends sideways grind around 0.9900 in quiet day

  • USD/CHF struggles to find direction after last week's slump.
  • US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains on Monday.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply higher.

The USD/CHF lost 150 pips last week and registered its lowest weekly close in nearly six years at 0.8998. With the market action turning subdued at the start of the week, the pair is fluctuating in a very narrow range near 0.9000.

USD selloff takes a break

Over the weekend, Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the US presidential race after securing the majority of the votes in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona. However, Donald Trump's campaign quickly reaffirmed their commitment to challenging the results in those states, citing concerns about irregularities in the voting process.

Nevertheless, the market mood remains upbeat on Monday and the S&P 500 futures are up 1.5%, suggesting Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day decisively higher.

If risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, the greenback could under renewed pressure and cause USD/CHF to extend its slide. However, investors may look reluctant to add to their long CHF positions on concerns over a possible Swiss National Bank (SNB) intervention. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which fell 0.43% last week, is consolidating last week's losses near 92.30. 

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the risk perception is likely to remain as the primary driver of the USD's valuation.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8997
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9105
Daily SMA50 0.9133
Daily SMA100 0.9198
Daily SMA200 0.943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9057
Previous Daily Low 0.8982
Previous Weekly High 0.9208
Previous Weekly Low 0.8982
Previous Monthly High 0.9219
Previous Monthly Low 0.9031
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9011
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9028
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8969
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8939
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8895
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9044
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9087
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9118

 

 

