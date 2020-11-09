USD/CHF extends sideways grind around 0.9900 in quiet day

- USD/CHF struggles to find direction after last week's slump.
- US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains on Monday.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open sharply higher.
The USD/CHF lost 150 pips last week and registered its lowest weekly close in nearly six years at 0.8998. With the market action turning subdued at the start of the week, the pair is fluctuating in a very narrow range near 0.9000.
USD selloff takes a break
Over the weekend, Joe Biden has been declared the winner of the US presidential race after securing the majority of the votes in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona. However, Donald Trump's campaign quickly reaffirmed their commitment to challenging the results in those states, citing concerns about irregularities in the voting process.
Nevertheless, the market mood remains upbeat on Monday and the S&P 500 futures are up 1.5%, suggesting Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open the day decisively higher.
If risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets in the second half of the day, the greenback could under renewed pressure and cause USD/CHF to extend its slide. However, investors may look reluctant to add to their long CHF positions on concerns over a possible Swiss National Bank (SNB) intervention. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which fell 0.43% last week, is consolidating last week's losses near 92.30.
There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the risk perception is likely to remain as the primary driver of the USD's valuation.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8997
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9105
|Daily SMA50
|0.9133
|Daily SMA100
|0.9198
|Daily SMA200
|0.943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9057
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8982
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9208
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8982
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9031
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9011
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8969
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8939
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9118
