USD/CHF drops below 0.9500 to lowest in almost two years

- Swiss franc rises amid risk aversion, DXY hits monthly lows amid lower yields.
- Equity prices finished lower in Europe; Dow Jones drops more than 2%.
The USD/CHF broke below 0.9530 and accelerated to the downside, easily breaking 0.9500. As of writing it trades at 0.9485, the lowest level since March 2018.
The US dollar is falling for the fifth time out of the last six trading days versus the Swiss franc. On Wednesday it rose modestly, giving some signals about a potential consolidation but those did not last and on Thursday resumed the downside.
The US dollar continues under pressure against majors as the rally in US bonds continues. The US 10-year yield dropped to a new all-time low at 0.925%. Market participants see more rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Despite the monetary stimulus, equity markets are falling on Thursday. In Europe, indexes dropped around 1.7% on average while in Wall Street the Dow Jones tumbles 2.55%. The risk-off mood is back again as the impact of the coronavirus spreads across the globe.
Levels to watch
The bias and the momentum point to further losses in USD/CHF despite oversold readings in main technical indicators and time-frames. On the downside, the next strong support is seen around 0.9455. Now the 0.9500 area is the immediate resistance followed by 0.9530.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9501
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0066
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|0.9567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9747
|Daily SMA50
|0.9719
|Daily SMA100
|0.9805
|Daily SMA200
|0.9842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9598
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9532
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9816
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9609
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9851
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9609
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9573
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9557
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9533
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9468
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9599
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9631
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9665
