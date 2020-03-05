USD/CHF drops below 0.9500 to lowest in almost two years

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Swiss franc rises amid risk aversion, DXY hits monthly lows amid lower yields. 
  • Equity prices finished lower in Europe; Dow Jones drops more than 2%. 

The USD/CHF broke below 0.9530 and accelerated to the downside, easily breaking 0.9500. As of writing it trades at 0.9485, the lowest level since March 2018. 

The US dollar is falling for the fifth time out of the last six trading days versus the Swiss franc. On Wednesday it rose modestly, giving some signals about a potential consolidation but those did not last and on Thursday resumed the downside. 

The US dollar continues under pressure against majors as the rally in US bonds continues. The US 10-year yield dropped to a new all-time low at 0.925%. Market participants see more rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Despite the monetary stimulus, equity markets are falling on Thursday. In Europe, indexes dropped around 1.7% on average while in Wall Street the Dow Jones tumbles 2.55%. The risk-off mood is back again as the impact of the coronavirus spreads across the globe. 

Levels to watch 

The bias and the momentum point to further losses in USD/CHF despite oversold readings in main technical indicators and time-frames. On the downside, the next strong support is seen around 0.9455. Now the 0.9500 area is the immediate resistance followed by 0.9530. 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9501
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 0.9567
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9747
Daily SMA50 0.9719
Daily SMA100 0.9805
Daily SMA200 0.9842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9598
Previous Daily Low 0.9532
Previous Weekly High 0.9816
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9573
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9557
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9533
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9468
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9599
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9631
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9665

 

 

