USD/CHF dips below 0.9100 as US Dollar corrects

USD/CHF drops below 0.9100, dragged by a correction in the US Dollar.

The US Dollar drops as traders reprice the interest rate outlook of other central banks.

The SNB could cut interest rates further amid easing price pressures.

The USD/CHF pair falls below the round-level support of 0.9100 in Thursday’s European session. The Swiss Franc asset comes under pressure as the US Dollar drops amid cheerful market mood.

The US Dollar faces selling pressure after refreshing a five-month high. The US Dollar Index (DXY) drops to 105.85 as investors reassess speculation about rate cuts by other central banks from developed nations. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell supported keeping interest rates higher for an extended period, with inflation remaining stubbornly higher in the first three months of this year, but policymakers from other central banks also turned cautious about premature rate cuts.

This forced traders to price out early rate-cut bets by central banks, such as the Bank of England (BoE) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).

Meanwhile, the appeal for risk-perceived assets remains strong. S&P 500 futures have posted significant gains in the London session. 10-year US Treasury yields correct further to 4.57%.

The US Dollar could regain bullish traction, knowing that the United States economy remains resilient due to strong economic growth, tight labor conditions and robust households’ spending. While other economies remain exposed to a technical recession.

On the Swiss Franc front, investors could capitalize the corrective move to build fresh longs. In the near-term, the Swiss Franc is expected to face more downside as the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to reduce interest rates further. Price pressures in the Swiss economy remain below the desired rate of 2%, offering relief to SNB policymakers to lower borrowing rates further.