USD/CHF advances to its highest level since late July, eyes 0.8900 on stronger USD

USD/CHF continues gaining positive traction amid relentless USD buying.

The Trump trade optimism and elevated US bond yields underpin the USD.

Technical buying above the 200-day SMA contributes to the positive move.

The USD/CHF pair builds on the previous day's breakout momentum above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and gains traction for the fifth successive day on Thursday. This also marks the sixth day of a positive move in the previous seven and lifts spot prices to the 0.8875 region, or the highest level since July 24 during the Asian session.

The US Dollar (USD) prolongs the post-US election rally and jumps to a fresh year-to-date (YTD) peak, and turns out to be a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. Investors remain optimistic that US President-elect Donald Trump's policies will spur growth and believe that expected protectionist tariffs could stimulate inflation. This might force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to pause its easing cycle, which continues to underpin the Greenback.

Meanwhile, the US consumer inflation data released on Wednesday reaffirmed bets that the Fed would deliver a third interest rate cut in December against the backdrop of a softening labor market. That said, slower progress toward bringing inflation down could result in fewer rate cuts next year. Adding to this, hawkish remarks by several Fed officials keep the US Treasury bond yields elevated near a multi-month top and further offer support to the buck.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the Producer Price Index (PPI). The focus, however, will remain glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later during the US session, which will be scrutinized for cues about the future rate-cut path. This will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair.