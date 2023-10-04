USD/CAD trades higher near 1.3710 on market caution, weak Oil prices

- USD/CAD strengthens due to the Fed’s hawkish tone on interest rates trajectory.
- Stronger US jobs data bolster the US yields; contributing support for the US Dollar.
- Downbeat Crude oil prices put pressure on the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD traces the upward path on the fourth successive day, trading higher near 1.3710 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencing upward support amid cautious sentiment due to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rates trajectory.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 107.10 at the time of writing, aligned with the 11-month high marked on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) strength is driven by robust US employment data and higher US Treasury yields.
US JOLTS Job Openings exceeded expectations, contributing to an increase in US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Bond yield reached its highest level since 2007, hitting 4.85% on Wednesday.
The JOLTS report revealed that job openings improved to 9.61 million in August from the previous reading of 8.92 million, surpassing market expectations. Additionally, the hawkish tone surrounding the Fed to keep interest rates higher for a prolonged period is reinforcing positive sentiment for the Greenback.
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester indicated a likelihood of favoring an interest rate hike at the next meeting if the current economic conditions persist. On the other hand, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic shared a patient perspective on the Fed's policy outlook, stating that there is no rush to raise or reduce rates.
Market participants are eagerly awaiting the US employment data, with the release of the ADP report on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
On the Canadian side, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI was released on Monday. The report showed a decline to 47.5 in September from the previous reading of 48.0.
Additionally, downbeat Crude oil prices dragged the commodity-linked CAD lower as the country is the leading oil exporter to the US. West Texas Intermediary (WTI) Crude Oil trades lower around $88.00 per barrel by the press time.
Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers Index would likely be focused on by investors to gain further cues on business conditions in the country.
USD/CAD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3707
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3547
|Daily SMA50
|1.3494
|Daily SMA100
|1.3407
|Daily SMA200
|1.346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3736
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3662
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3585
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3417
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3593
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3776
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
