USD/CAD Technical Forecast: At make or a break below 1.3600 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech

- USD/CAD hovers near 1.3600, the potential breakdown region of the Broadening Triangle chart pattern.
- Investors keenly await Fed Powell’s speech at the JH Symposium.
- The Canadian Dollar will dance to the tunes of the monthly Retail Sales data for June.
The USD/CAD pair falls back below 1.3600 after a short-lived pullback move to near 1.3616 in Friday’s European session. The Loonie asset weakens as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to hold Thursday’s recovery move, driven by better-than-estimated preliminary United States (US) S&P Global PMI for August.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls to near 101.30. The Greenback is expected to remain on the sidelines, with investors focusing on the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium.
In the JH event at 14:00 GMT, Jerome Powell is expected to provide fresh guidance on interest rates and the economic outlook. The Fed is widely anticipated to start reducing its key borrowing rates from the September meeting but traders are split over the likely size of interest rate cuts.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) will be influenced by the domestic monthly Retail Sales data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Retail Sales data, a key measure of consumer spending that prompts inflationary pressures, is estimated to have declined consequently. The consumer spending measure is expected to have contracted by 0.3% after dropping 0.8% in May.
Lower sales at retail stores point to a decline in the purchasing power of households, which would prompt expectations of more Bank of Canada’s (BoC) interest rate cuts this year.
USD/CAD is on the verge of delivering a breakdown of the Broadening Triangle chart formation on a daily timeframe. The asset hovers near the horizontal support of the above-mentioned chart pattern below 1.3600.
The overall trend is bearish as it trades below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3630.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, suggesting a firm downside momentum.
More downside would appear if the asset breaks below April 9 low of 1.3540. This would drag the asset towards the psychological support of 1.3500, followed by March 21 low of 1.3456.
In an alternate scenario, a recovery move above August 12 high of 1.3750 would drive the asset toward the round-level resistance of 1.3800 and April 17 high near 1.3840.
USD/CAD daily chart
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1100 as USD weakens ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating weekly gains above 1.1100 in European trading on Friday. The pair draws support from the renewed US Dollar selling but the upside could be capped by the dovish ECB-speak. The focus now remains on Fed Chair Powell's speech in Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3100, Fed/ BoE speakers eyed
GBP/USD is trading with mild gains above 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations continue to sag the US Dollar, as traders shift their focus to the speeches by Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold bounces off support ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Gold finds support from former range highs and bounces ahead of speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. The speech could solar the outlook for Fed policy on interest rates, a key driver for Gold.
Decentraland price is set for a rally after breaking above the descending trendline
Decentraland (MANA) price broke above the descending trendline and trades up 1.5% as of Friday at $0.291. Additionally, on-chain data support further price gains, as MANA's Exchange Flow Balance shows a negative spike, and the long-to-short ratio stays above one.
Jerome Powell expected to hint at upcoming interest-rate cut in September
Market participants will closely scrutinize Powell’s speech for any fresh hints on the trajectory of monetary policy, particularly about the magnitude of the Fed’s first interest-rate cut in years.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.