USD/CAD Technical Analysis: Surges to fresh 4-week high, inside short-term rising wedge

- USD/CAD holds on to recovery gains beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October month downpour.
- 200-bar SMA acts as immediate key support ahead of rising wedge’s lower line.
While extending its sustained run-up beyond 200-bar SMA, USD/CAD rises to the fresh four weeks high of 1.3242 by the press time of Asian session on Tuesday.
Even so, prices are yet to clear an upward sloping trend-line since October 17, at 1.3267 now, to defy the bearish chart pattern and stretch the north-run towards 1.3300 and October month tops near 1.3350.
Alternatively, pair’s slip beneath 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3230 highlights 1.3195/90 as the key support confluence as it comprises 50% Fibonacci retracement level and 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA).
During the quote’s additional weakness below 1.3190, the bearish formation’s support line around 1.3180 becomes the key as the downside break of which could recall bears targeting 1.3040 and 1.3000 round figure.
However, a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3110 could offer an intermediate halt to the pair’s downside between 1.3180 and 1.3040.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3239
|Today Daily Change
|14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3225
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3139
|Daily SMA50
|1.3209
|Daily SMA100
|1.3196
|Daily SMA200
|1.3276
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3236
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3212
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3227
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3237
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1051 level
The Euro remains under selling pressure below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is weak and a break below 1.1028 support level could open the doors to further losses.
GBP/USD: 1.2880, 3-week-old falling trendline limit immediate upside
The GBP/USD pair’s recent pullback from 50/100-bar SMA confluence requires confirmation. The quote current takes the rounds to 1.2855 by the press time of early Asian session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY ticks higher to test 5-DMA amid positive equities
The broader market sentiment is seen improving in the Asian hours, despite the US-China trade stalemate and Hong Kong unrest, as the USD/JPY pair tracks the Asian equities higher, now testing 5-DMA at 109.16
Gold: Buyers and sellers jostle around 3-month low, trade/politics in focus
Despite on-going doubts about the US-CN trade deal and geopolitical tensions elsewhere, Gold prices stop further declines below multi-month low as it takes rounds to $1,455.
5 Biggest Risks for FX this Week
Monday was a slow start to a busy week for the currency market. The US bond market was closed for Veteran's Day but the stock market was open allowing stocks to consolidate gains.