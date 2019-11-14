USD/CAD Technical Analysis: 200-day SMA, 1.3290/95 question further upside

- USD/CAD takes the bids to the monthly high.
- Overbought RSI conditions, nearness to key resistances could limit further upside.
- Two-week-old rising trend line acts as nearby key support.
Despite trading near the highest in nearly five weeks, USD/CAD is likely to find multiple resistances on the upside as it takes rounds to 1.3260 during Thursday’s pre-European session.
Among them, a 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 1.3280 will be the first one to question buyers, failing to which can escalate the pair’s rise to 1.3290/95 confluence comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement of May-July declines and a downward sloping trend-line since May-end.
Should buyers ignore overbought conditions of 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) and dominate beyond 1.3300 round figures, another descending resistance line, from June 18, can question them near 1.3340.
Meanwhile, a two-week-old rising support line, at 1.3205, acts as immediate support that holds the key to pair’s fresh declines targeting 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3145.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3264
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.3252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3143
|Daily SMA50
|1.3208
|Daily SMA100
|1.3198
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.327
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3227
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3238
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3114
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3186
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3315
