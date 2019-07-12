USD/CAD technical analysis: 1.3042/38 regains seller’s attention despite oversold RSI

- Failure to rise past-1.3144/51 drags the USD/CAD pair down to revisit near-term horizontal support area.
- 21-day EMA offers additional resistances on the upside.
- 1.2970, 1.2890/85 can please sellers during an additional downpour.
Having pulled back from 1.3151/44 resistance-area, including latest tops and June 20 bottom, USD/CAD aims to revisit 1.3042/38 multiple support zone during early Friday.
Not only the strength of the horizontal rest-region that confine the quote’s declines during last-week but oversold levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) also questions bears.
If at all sellers refrain from respecting 1.3038 support-zone, late-October 2018 low near 1.2970 and 1.2890/85 regions including August and September 2018 bottoms can flash on their radar.
Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the late-2018 swing low to an early year high, around 1.3116 offers immediate resistance to the pair ahead of highlighting 1.3144/51 resistance area.
It should also be noted that 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 1.3163 acts as an additional upside resistance for buyers to watch.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3049
|Today Daily Change
|-24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.3073
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3283
|Daily SMA50
|1.3386
|Daily SMA100
|1.3352
|Daily SMA200
|1.3292
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3092
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3042
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3038
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3529
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3061
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3072
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3046
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3019
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3119
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
