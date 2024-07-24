USD/CAD stays on sidelines near 1.3800 with BoC policy meeting in focus

- USD/CAD trades back and forth near 1.3800 ahead of BoC interest rate meeting.
- The BoC is expected to reduce interest rates further by 25 bps.
- The uncertainty over US presidential elections has dampened market sentiment.
The USD/CAD pair trades in a tight range near the round-level figure of 1.3800. The Loonie asset consolidates as investors shifts to the sidelines with focus on the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) monetary policy meeting scheduled for 13:45 GMT.
The BoC is expected to deliver subsequent rate cuts due to cooling inflationary pressures. BoC’s core Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 1.9% in June but remains below the bank’s target of 2%. Also, Canada’s labor market conditions have deteriorated due to higher interest rates. The central bank is expected to reduce interest rates again by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5%. Earlier, the BoC pivoted to policy normalization in the June meeting.
Meanwhile, sheer weakness in the Oil price has dampened the Canadian Dollar’s (CAD) appeal. The Oil price remains in the bearish trajectory from past three weeks due to weak demand outlook and easing supply concerns. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of Oil to the United States (US) and lower Oil prices weakens the Canadian Dollar.
The market sentiment remains risk-averse amid United States (US) political uncertainty. S&P 500 futures have posted significant losses in European trading hours. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, clings to weekly gains near 104.50.
In today’s session, investors will focus on the US S&P Global flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for July, which will be published at 13:45 GMT. The report is expected to show that the Manufacturing PMI expanded at a nominal pace to 51.7 from June’s reading of 51.6. The Services PMI, a measure to activities in the service sector, is estimated to have expanded at a slower pace to 54.4 from the prior release of 55.3.
While the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for June, which will be published on Friday. The inflation measure will provide cues about when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates.
Economic Indicator
BoC Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of Canada (BoC) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoC believes inflation will be above target (hawkish), it will raise interest rates in order to bring it down. This is bullish for the CAD since higher interest rates attract greater inflows of foreign capital. Likewise, if the BoC sees inflation falling below target (dovish) it will lower interest rates in order to give the Canadian economy a boost in the hope inflation will rise back up. This is bearish for CAD since it detracts from foreign capital flowing into the country.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jul 24, 2024 13:45
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 4.5%
Previous: 4.75%
Source: Bank of Canada
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.0850 after weak German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0850. Preliminary July PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone came in below analysts' estimates, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand. Focus now shifts to US PMI report.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2900 following UK PMI
GBP/USD remains under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2900 in the European session. The risk-averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound, even though the UK PMI data showed that the private sector continued to grow in July.
Gold trades higher on stagflation fears, Harris’ nomination
Gold recovers for a second day in a row, trading back up in the $2,410s as “stagflation” fears mount. The term, which describes above-trend inflation coupled with weak growth and jobs data, is a portmanteau of “stagnant” and “inflation”.
Bitcoin price volatility expected amid speculation of Kamala Harris joining Bitcoin Conference with Donald Trump
Bitcoin price struggles around $66,000 on Wednesday. US spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced minor outflows on Tuesday, coinciding with the continued movement of Mt. Gox funds for repayment, which could exert downward pressure on Bitcoin's price.
Canada Interest Rate Decision Preview: Bank of Canada eyes another rate cut on easing inflation expectation
The Canadian central bank is seen cutting rates for the second consecutive meeting and the decision will be announced at 13:45 GMT. Governor Tiff Macklem’s press conference will follow at 14:30 GMT.