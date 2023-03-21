USD/CAD: Softer Oil, US Dollar rebound tease Loonie buyers ahead of BoC inflation

- USD/CAD renews intraday high while bouncing off one-week low ahead of key Canada data.
- Mixed sentiment, hawkish Fed bets allow US Dollar to pare recent losses.
- WTI crude oil fades bounce off the lowest levels since December 2021.
- BoC CPI appears crucial for Loonie pair buyers ahead of Fed meeting.
USD/CAD picks up bids to refresh daily top around 1.3690, extending the early Asian session bounce off a one-week low heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair cheers the downbeat price of Canada’s main export earner, namely WTI crude oil, while also justifying the latest recovery of the US Dollar, ahead of the nation’s key inflation data for February.
WTI holds lower ground near the intraday bottom surrounding $67.20 as it retreats towards the 24-month low marked the previous day. Looming fears from the banking sector fallout join the US Dollar rebound in weighing on the black gold prices.
That said, US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces off the lowest levels since early February, marked the previous day, while snapping a three-day downtrend, mildly bid around 103.40 by the press time. In doing so, the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies traces the late Monday’s recovery in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the hawkish Fed bets, to tease buyers.
Although the policymakers’ efforts to tame the banking crisis joined the UBS-Credit Suisse deal to weigh on the US Dollar and previously favored the USD/CAD bears, the market’s indecision about the latest actions to defend the bank depositors seems to challenge the risk-on mood.
It should be noted that the Treasury bond yields remain inactive but keep the previous day’s bounce off multi-day low as the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields recovered from the lowest levels since September 2022 on Monday. Furthermore, CME’s FedWatch tool mentions the probability of witnessing a 0.25% Fed rate hike on Wednesday as near 75%, up from the last week’s 65%.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains to portray cautious optimism even as traders struggle for clear directions.
Moving ahead, the Bank of Canada (BoC) Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February appears the key data for the USD/CAD pair traders to watch amid talks of a policy pivot.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD recovery fails to gain support from the MACD, as the oscillator keeps flashing bearish signals. Also testing the Loonie pair buyers is a seven-day-old descending resistance line near 1.3745.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3688
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.3664
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3669
|Daily SMA50
|1.3503
|Daily SMA100
|1.351
|Daily SMA200
|1.3344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3747
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3652
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3828
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3652
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3688
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3711
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3592
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3533
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3819
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.