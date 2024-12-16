USD/CAD remains below multi-year highs near 1.4250

USD/CAD maintains its position below the multi-year high of 1.4245 marked on Friday.

CME FedWatch tool suggests full pricing in a quarter basis point cut by the Fed on Wednesday.

The Canadian Dollar faced challenges as the BoC eased its monetary policy aggressively.

USD/CAD inches lower after marking a multi-year high of 1.4245 on Friday, trading around 1.4230 during the Asian hours on Monday. This upside could be attributed to the subdued US Dollar (USD) amid tepid US Treasury yields ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision, with an increased likelihood of a 25 basis point rate cut in its final monetary policy meeting of 2024.

Market analysts predict that the US central bank will cut rates while preparing the market for a pause, given the robust US economy and inflation stalling above 2%. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now almost fully pricing in a quarter basis point cut at the Fed's December meeting.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) faced challenges as the Bank of Canada (BoC) eased its monetary policy aggressively. The BoC slashed its borrowing rates by 50 bps to 3.25% last week, as expected, but guided a more gradual easing approach as policy rates have come down significantly. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem warned that US President-elect Donald Trump’s tariffs on their exports will have a significant impact on the economy.

The commodity-linked CAD may receive upward support from crude Oil prices due to the rising likelihood of tighter supplies driven by the implementation of additional US sanctions on major producers Russia and Iran. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trades around $70.50 per barrel at the time of writing.

On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the United States is considering further sanctions on "dark fleet" tankers and may also impose sanctions on Chinese banks to curb Russia's Oil revenue and access to foreign supplies, which are fueling its war in Ukraine, per Reuters.