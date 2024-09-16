USD/CAD remains below 1.3600 due to improved risk sentiment

- USD/CAD depreciates due to risk-on mood amid rising odds of a bumper 50 basis points rate cut by the Fed.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests the likelihood of a 50 basis points Fed rate cut increasing to 59.0%.
- Lower Oil prices might have put downward pressure on the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD edges lower to near 1.3580 during the early European hours on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) received downward pressure amid the rising likelihood of the US Federal Reserve opting for an aggressive 50 basis points rate cut at its upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets anticipate 41.0% odds of a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Fed at its September meeting. The likelihood of a 50 bps rate cut has increased to 59.0%, up from 50.0% a day ago.
Additionally, lower US Treasury yields contribute to the downward pressure for the Greenback. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against its six major peers, trades around 100.70 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 3.55% and 3.64%, respectively, at the time of writing.
On the CAD front, lower crude Oil prices might have put downward pressure on the Loonie Dollar and limit the downside of the USD/CAD pair. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price remains subdued around $68.40 per barrel at the time of writing. Concerns over slowing fuel demand in the world's largest Oil importer resurfaced following a series of disappointing Chinese economic data over the weekend, putting pressure on Oil prices.
Additionally, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) may weaken due to growing expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC). Traders will likely to monitor Canada's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, scheduled for release on Tuesday. This inflation report could offer fresh insights into the Bank of Canada's outlook ahead of its October policy decision.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1100 on broad USD weakness
EUR/USD gains traction on Monday and trades at a fresh 10-day high above 1.1100. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure on growing expectations for a large Fed rate cut and helps the pair push higher ahead of this week's key events.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3150
Following Friday's choppy action, GBP/USD edges higher to start the week and trades above 1.3150. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements, the US Dollar struggles to find demand, allowing the pair to hold its ground.
Gold price sticks to gains near record high amid weaker USD, Fed decision remains in spotlight
Gold price attracts some follow-through buying for the third successive day on Monday and sticks to its gains near the record high, around the $2,589-2,590 area heading into the European session.
Week ahead: Central banks to drive market sentiment, as Trump survives another assassination attempt
The case for a 50bp rate cut boils down to two things: first, the economic conditions and second, the risk of the Fed falling behind the curve. The economic data is getting weak in the US.
European crypto fund founder calls Tether $118 billion scam
Founder of Cyber Capital, Europe’s oldest crypto fund, criticized Tether for their reserves and said there has been no audit since 2021. In a tweet thread on X, Justin Bons supports his stance on the stablecoin firm with statistics.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.