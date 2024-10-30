USD/CAD remains above 1.3900 near three-month highs, eyes on US GDP

- USD/CAD edges lower ahead of the release of US GDP data.
- The commodity-linked CAD receives support from improved Oil prices.
- The decline in the US Treasury yields weakens the US Dollar.
The USD/CAD pair pulls back from its three-month high of 1.3929, recorded in the previous session, trading around 1.3910 during Wednesday's European session. The Canadian Dollar (CAD), tied to commodities, benefits from stronger Oil prices, as Canada remains the largest crude supplier to the United States (US).
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price rebounds after two days of losses, trading around $67.70 at the time of writing. Crude Oil prices are bolstered by an unexpected decline in US crude inventories. API US weekly crude Oil stockpiles fell by 0.573 million barrels in the week ending October 25, contrary to expectations of a 2.3 million-barrel increase. Investors now await the EIA crude Oil stockpiles report, due Wednesday.
On Monday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem provided more insight into last week’s substantial interest rate cut, describing it as justified following years of sharp rate increases aimed at curbing inflation. Macklem is expected to appear before the House of Commons Finance Committee on Wednesday to discuss the bank’s monetary policy.
The decline of the USD/CAD pair could also be attributed to a weaker US Dollar (USD), driven by lower Treasury yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six other major currencies, trades around 104.10 with 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.07% and 4.22%, respectively, at the time of writing.
Traders will likely watch the upcoming release of preliminary US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and October’s ADP Employment Change, as these could offer important insights into the timing and pace of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) expected rate cuts. Additionally, US PCE inflation and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be closely monitored on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 after upbeat German and EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. The quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from Germany and the Eurozone both came in above analysts' estimates, supporting the Euro. Market focus shifts to US GDP report.
GBP/USD trades cautiously around 1.3000, with eyes on UK Autumn Budget
GBP/USD is on a cautious footing at around 1.3000 in European trading on Wednesday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the UK’s Autumn Budget and the US ADP jobs data and the Q3 advance GDP report due later on Wednesday.
Gold steadies at fresh highs on uncertainty ahead of US presidential election
Gold price (XAU/USD) has stretched to fresh record highs on Wednesday, favored by a combination of higher demand for safe-haven assets amid the US political uncertainty and retreating US Treasury yields.
US GDP set to show economy expanded at solid pace in Q3
The United States GDP is expected to grow at an annualised rate of 3.0% in Q3. The US economy continues to outperform its G10 peers. Investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates by 25 bps in November.
German economy surprises in the third quarter
The German economy avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, showing unexpected growth. However, this does not change the fact that the economy remains stuck in stagnation.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.