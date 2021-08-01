USD/CAD: Recovery remains capped below 1.2500 as oil pokes 13-day top

- USD/CAD remains subdued inside a 30-pips range portrayed late Friday.
- US dollar recover fades amid stimulus hopes, re-think over mixed data and virus updates.
- Oil stays firmer as US Secretary of State Blinken alleges Iran for Oman attack, China’s PBOC backs easy money.
USD/CAD stays sidelines around 1.2470, fading Friday’s recovery moves from the lowest since July 06, amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The weekend developments concerning China, Iran and covid seem to have probes the previous recovery moves of the pair amid a quiet session.
After China’s crackdown on IT and private education stocks, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also tightened rules from the Beijing-based companies. However, the market regulator from the dragon nation called for “closer communication with Washington in a bid to ease tensions after the US tightened controls,” per the Financial Times (FT).
Elsewhere, Reuters came out with the news saying, “The United States and Britain said on Sunday they believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum product tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond.”
On the positive side, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) conveyed, during the weekend, that the bank will maintain prudent, flexible & targeted monetary policy, receding policy tightening fears.
While news from China and concerning Iran seems to favor oil prices, the latest covid updates suggesting an improvement in the virus-led death numbers, mainly due to the vaccinations, also keep USD/CAD sellers hopeful as the same cut US dollar’s safe-haven demand. On the same line, Friday’s lesser-than-forecast US Core PCE Price Index data also backed the Fed’s defense to the easy-money policy.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print 0.33% gains by the press time but the 0.12% intraday gains of oil favor the USD/CAD sellers by the press time.
Looking forward, a light calendar in the US and Canada keeps USD/CAD traders directed towards oil price moves and risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
Technical analysis
Failures to cross 200-DMA, near 1.2590, portray a slower grind towards the 100-DMA close to 1.2370.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2472
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2477
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2533
|Daily SMA50
|1.2337
|Daily SMA100
|1.2369
|Daily SMA200
|1.2598
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2492
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2422
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2605
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2422
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2465
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2449
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2436
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2394
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2367
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2505
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Portrays bearish set-up on D1 below 1.1900
EUR/USD edges lower around 1.1870 amid a quiet start to the week’s Asian session trading on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend on Friday, posting the bearish spinning top candlestick.
GBP/USD: The fundamental background backs another leg higher
The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.3900, its best weekly close since early May. The pair eased on Friday as month-end flows helped the greenback to recover some of the ground lost post-Fed’s dovish statement. Cable could fall once below 1.3865, buyers could surge on approaches to 1.3800.
Gold bulls hesitate as focus shift to NFP
After closing the previous week in the negative territory, gold stayed on the back foot on Monday and dropped below $1,800. However, the subdued market action ahead of key macroeconomic events allowed the precious metal to stay in a consolidation phase on Tuesday.
Shiba gets listed on eToro as demand for SHIB skyrockets
Leading investment platform eToro has been adding cryptocurrency assets on popular demand from users. The Dogecoin killer recently amassed 600,000 holders despite range-bound price action.
Challenging week ahead
Three macro considerations are shaping the investment climate: the evolution of the virus and the response, the timeframe of the Fed's tapering, and China's broad regulatory crackdown. Beijing's new policy initiatives are broader and quicker than generally anticipated.