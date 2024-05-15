USD/CAD recovers soft US Inflation-induced losses from 1.3600

- USD/CAD bounces back from 1.3600 on weak Canadian Manufacturing Sales data.
- The US Dollar faces a sell-off due to an expected decline in the US inflation data.
- Weak US Retail Sales also weighed on the US Dollar.
The USD/CAD pair rebounds sharply after falling to near the round-level support of 1.3600 in Wednesday’s New York session. The Loonie asset recovers as poor Canadian Manufacturing Sales data weakens the Canadian Dollar.
Earlier, the major faced selling pressure as the US Dollar tumbled after the United States (US) Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April declines in consistent with estimates. However, the US Dollar has rebounded but is expected to remain on the edge.
The expected decline in the US inflation data has boosted expectations about the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting. This has also improved investors risk-appetite. The S&P 500 has posted significant gains at open. 10-year US Treasury yields have plummeted to 4.38%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses to 104.80 after printing a fresh monthly low near 104.50 but is still down.
The US agency reported that annual headline, and core CPI (which strips off volatile food and energy prices) grew in line with estimates of 3.4% and 3.6% respectively. The decline in the inflation data came from lower prices of utility gas services and used cars and trucks. Rentals, transportation and medical services price index continue to gain higher.
Apart from soft US inflation figures, weak monthly Retail Sales data also built pressure on the US Dollar. Monthly Retail Sales were unchanged while investors anticipated an increase by 0.4%.
On the Loonie front, weak monthly Manufacturing Sales data for March has also built pressure on the Canadian Dollar. Statistics Canada reported that Manufacturing Sales contracted at a faster pace of 2.1% while investors forecasted a decline by 1.4%. In February, the economic data rose by 0.9%, upwardly revised from 0.7%.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3656
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3651
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.37
|Daily SMA50
|1.3625
|Daily SMA100
|1.3537
|Daily SMA200
|1.3566
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3691
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3633
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3763
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3618
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3846
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3625
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3567
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3684
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3717
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds above 1.0800
After climbing to its highest level in over a month above 1.0850 with the immediate reaction to the April inflation data from the US, EUR/USD erased a portion of its daily gains and declined below this level. The improvement seen in risk mood, however, helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD clings to daily gains above 1.2600
GBP/USD pulled away from the monthly high it set above 1.2650 but managed to stabilize in positive territory above 1.2600. The US Dollar stays under modest bearish pressure as markets assess the underlying details of the inflation report and how they could influence the Fed's rate outlook.
Gold climbs to three-week peaks following US inflation
Gold prices uphold their positive price action following April’s US inflation data, which came in short of expectations according to the CPI, while US yields maintain their bearish trend unchanged so far on Wednesday.
Ripple’s discounts for institutional clients stir debate among attorneys discussing SEC lawsuit
Ripple price consolidates in a tight range around $0.50 on Wednesday as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) legal battle against payment-remittance firm Ripple intensifies with two key issues in focus this week.
US inflation and Retail Sales data add to pressure on Fed to signal rate cut
The US CPI report for April was mostly in line with expectations. The annual rate for headline price growth fell to 3.4% from 3.5%, while the core rate declined to 3.6% from 3.8%.