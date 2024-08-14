USD/CAD rebounds from multi-week low, holds above 1.3700 as traders await US CPI

USD/CAD attracts some buyers near 1.3700, though the attempted recovery lacks follow-through.

An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and acts as a headwind amid subdued USD price action.

Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation data.

The USD/CAD pair bounces off a nearly four-week trough touched during the Asian session on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's downfall. Spot prices manage to hold above the 1.3700 mark, though lack bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery.

Crude Oil prices regain positive traction amid estimates of a fall in US inventories and the risk of a broadening conflict in the Middle East, which is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. The American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday that US crude stocks shrunk by 5.21 million barrels during the week ended August 9, suggesting higher demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) languishes near its lowest level in over a week amid expectations for deeper interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), bolstered by a softer-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Tuesday. In fact, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand decelerated sharply from the 2.7% YoY rate to 2.2% in July, suggesting that inflation continues to moderate.

The weaker reading lifted bets for a bigger, 50 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Fed in September and dragged the US Treasury bond yields lower across the board. This, along with the risk-on mood, continues to weigh on the safe-haven buck and contributes to capping the upside for the USD/CAD pair. Hence, the intraday uptick could be solely attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures, due for release later this Wednesday.