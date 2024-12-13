USD/CAD reaches fresh multi-year highs near 1.4250 due to Trump tariff threats

USD/CAD marks a fresh multi-year high of 1.4239 on Friday.

The US Dollar gains ground due to the tariff threats from Trump’s administration.

The commodity-linked CAD faces challenges due to lower WTI Oil prices.

USD/CAD extends its gains for the second successive session, reaching a fresh multi-year high of 1.4239 during Friday's Asian trading hours, the highest level since April 2020. This upside could be attributed to the tariff threats from Trump’s administration, which have boosted the US Dollar (USD) across the board and created a headwind for risk-sensitive currencies like the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Additionally, the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar could have faced challenges due to lower crude Oil prices as Canada is the largest crude Oil exporter to the United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Oil price remains tepid for the second successive session, trading around $69.70 per barrel at the time of writing.

However, the Loonie Dollar may limit its downside as the Bank of Canada (BoC) signaled a slower pace of future interest rate cuts following its recent decision on Wednesday. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem stated, "We anticipate a more gradual approach to monetary policy if the economy evolves broadly as expected." Macklem also highlighted "a major new uncertainty" stemming from potential US tariffs under President-elect Donald Trump.

In the United States, the release of the hotter-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) report on Thursday provided support for the US Dollar. The US PPI jumped 0.4% MoM in November, the largest gain since June, after an upwardly revised 0.3% increase in October. This reading was better than the 0.2% expected.

Traders await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision scheduled next week. Financial markets are now fully pricing in a 25 basis point rate cut on December 18, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.