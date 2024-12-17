USD/CAD reaches fresh four-year highs near 1.4300 amid stronger US Dollar, Treasury yields

USD/CAD marked 1.4290 on Tuesday, a level last seen in April 2020.

The US Dollar retraces its two days of losses amid higher Treasury yields.

The CAD faces headwinds amid political uncertainty, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encounters growing calls to resign.

USD/CAD continues its winning streak for the fourth consecutive day, trading around its fresh multi-year high at 1.4290 during the European hours on Tuesday. The pair gains support as the US Dollar (USD) retraces its losses from the previous two sessions, which could be attributed to the higher Treasury yields.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against its six major peers, trades near 107.00 with 2- and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds standing at 4.26% ad 4.41%, respectively, at the time of writing.

Traders are bracing a potential interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday, with attention largely focused on the Fed's projections for 2025. According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are now almost fully pricing in a quarter basis point cut at the Fed's December meeting.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) faces challenges due to dovish remarks from the Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem. On Monday, Macklem stated that the BoC is preparing for a future marked by greater uncertainty and increased vulnerability to shocks. He added that the central bank will assess the need for further reductions in the policy rate one decision at a time and expects a more gradual approach to monetary policy if the economy evolves as expected.

Additionally, political challenges in Canada could weigh on the CAD. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing mounting calls to resign following Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s announcement on Monday that she is stepping down from the Cabinet, according to CNN.

Traders will likely observe the Canadian November Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data is due later on Tuesday. Meanwhile, November’s US retail sales data is expected to be released in the North American session.