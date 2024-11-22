USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls have the upper hand while above mid-1.3900s pivotal support

USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow band and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.

Reduced bets for a jumbo BoC rate cut and an uptick in Crude Oil prices underpin the Loonie.

The USD holds steady near the YTD peak and offers support amid a bullish technical setup.

The USD/CAD pair edges higher during the Asian session on Friday, albeit it lacks follow-through buying and remains below the 1.4000 psychological mark amid mixed cues.

Hotter Canadian CPI print on Tuesday forced investors to scale back their bets for a big rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in December. Apart from this, this week's goodish recovery in Crude Oil prices, from over a two-month low touched on Monday, underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. The downside, however, remains cushioned on the back of a strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), which continues to draw support from bets for a less dovish Federal Reserve (Fed).

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair showed some resilience below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. The subsequent uptick, along with positive oscillators on the daily chart, suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. That said, the lack of any meaningful buying interest warrants some caution before confirming that the recent pullback from the 1.4100 mark, or the highest level since May 2020 has run its course and positioning for any further appreciating move.

Meanwhile, the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged around mid-1.3900s, and the overnight swing low, near the 1.3930 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.3900 mark. A convincing break below the latter could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the fall towards the 1.3860-1.3855 intermediate support en route to the monthly low, around the 1.3820-1.3815 region. This is closely followed by the 1.3800 round figure, which if broken decisively will set the stage for deeper losses.

On the flip side, sustained strength and acceptance above the 1.4000 psychological mark will be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. The subsequent move-up should allow the USD/CAD pair to surpass the weekly top high, around the 1.4035 area, and aim to conquer the 1.4100 round figure. The move up could extend further towards the 1.4170 area en route to the 1.4200 mark, mid-1.4200s, the 1.4300 round figure and the 1.4340 supply zone.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart



