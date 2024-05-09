USD/CAD Price Analysis: Stays on sidelines above 1.3700

- USD/CAD grinds between firm US Dollar and recovery in the Oil price.
- Oil recovers on sharp drawdown in US oil stockpiles.
- The Canadian Dollar will be guided by the Employment data for April.
The USD/CAD pair consolidates in a tight range above the round-level support of 1.3700 in Thursday’s European session after correcting from its weekly high of 1.3760. The Loonie asset struggles for direction as the firm US Dollar keeps the downside supported, while strength in the Canadian Dollar due to a sharp recovery in the Oil price restricts the upside.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, rises to 105.60. The appeal for the US Dollar improves as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers see interest rates remaining unchanged at their current levels for a longer period due to a surprise rise in inflation readings in the last few months.
Meanwhile, sharp Oil price recovery due to a larger-than-expected drawdown in the US oil inventory for the week ending May 3 has boosted demand for the Canadian Dollar. It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of Oil to the United States and higher Oil prices support the Canadian Dollar.
Going forward, investors will focus on the Canada’s Employment data for April, which will be announced on Friday. The Canadian job market is estimated to have expanded by fresh 20K payrolls against a drawdown of 2.2K. The Unemployment Rate is anticipated to have risen to 6.2% from 6.1%. The labor market data will significantly influence the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) interest rate outlook.
USD/CAD recovers strongly after discovering buying interest near the upward-sloping border of the Ascending Triangle formation on a daily timeframe, which is plotted from December 27 low at 1.3178. The horizontal resistance of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from November 1 high around 1.3900.
The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3700 continues to provide support to the US Dollar bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among investors.
Fresh buying opportunity would emerge if the asset breaks above April 30 high at 1.3785. This would drive the asset towards April 17 high at 1.3838, followed by the round-level resistance of 1.3900.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below May 3 low around 1.3600 will expose the asset to the April 9 low around 1.3547 and the psychological support of 1.3500.
USD/CAD daily chart
Economic Indicator
Net Change in Employment
The Net Change in Employment released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of people in employment in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and indicates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri May 10, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 18K
Previous: -2.2K
Source: Statistics Canada
Canada’s labor market statistics tend to have a significant impact on the Canadian dollar, with the Employment Change figure carrying most of the weight. There is a significant correlation between the amount of people working and consumption, which impacts inflation and the Bank of Canada’s rate decisions, in turn moving the C$. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be CAD bullish, with currency markets usually reacting steadily and consistently in response to the publication.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD dips to 1.2445 with BOE's monetary decision
GBP/USD fell towards 1.2440 as the Bank of England left monetary policy unchanged, pointing to delayed yet potentially steeper rate cuts. The pair bounced from the level but remains depressed below 1.2500.
EUR/USD extends weekly decline, approaches 1.0700
EUR/USD grinds lower and nears 1.0700 in European trading hours. The US Dollar takes modest advantage of a mixed sentiment and the absence of relevant macroeconomic news. An uptick in government bond yields provides additional support to the Greenback.
Gold stable just above $2,300 ahead of a fresh catalyst
Gold price remains little changed for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, trading just above the $2,300 mark. The soft performance of global equities keeps the bright metal afloat as investors hope for directional clues.
Solana meme coins TREMP, BODEN rise after Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance
Solana-based meme coins TREMP and BODEN post nearly 125% and 7% gains on Thursday. Former US President Donald Trump says his campaign will likely accept crypto donations.
Bank of England inches one step closer to a summer rate cut
The Bank of England is undoubtedly turning more optimistic, but it’s keeping its options open amid some uncertainty surrounding the near-term inflation numbers. We still narrowly expect the first rate cut in August.