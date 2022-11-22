USD/CAD Price Analysis: Slides towards 1.3400 as 21-DMA, previous support line challenge buyers

- USD/CAD retreats from one-week high, renews intraday low while snapping two-day uptrend.
- Previous support line from early August, 21-DMA guards immediate upside.
- 100-DMA, impending bull cross on the MACD tease buyers.
USD/CAD holds lower ground near the intraday bottom surrounding 1.3430 during early Tuesday, snapping a two-day uptrend at the latest.
In doing so, the Loonie pair reverses from the previous support line stretched from August 11, as well as the 21-Day Moving Average (DMA).
However, the looming bull cross on the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator joins the quote’s successful trading above the 100-DMA to keep buyers hopeful.
Hence, the latest pullback could aim for the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the USD/CAD pair’s August-October upside, near 1.3350 by the press time, but its further downside needs to conquer the 100-DMA level of 1.3260 to convince the bears.
Even so, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near the 1.3200 threshold could challenge the Loonie pair’s further downside.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned support-turned-resistance and the 21-DMA restrict the USD/CAD pair’s short-term recovery moves near 1.3460 and 1.3480 in that order.
Following that, lows marked during October around 1.3500 and a downward-sloping resistance line from October 13, close to 1.3665 by the press time, will be in the last defenses of the pair sellers.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3429
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.3453
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3482
|Daily SMA50
|1.3556
|Daily SMA100
|1.3257
|Daily SMA200
|1.2998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3495
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3375
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3409
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3226
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3978
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3496
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3449
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3421
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3321
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3267
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3507
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3561
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3627
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6600 amid China's covid woes, ahead of RBA's Lowe
AUD/USD is defending mild gains above 0.6600, as markets remain wary amid surging covid cases in China. The latest retreat in the US Dollar is cushioning the downside in the pair. Investors await RBA Governor Lowe's speech for fresh trading impetus.
EUR/USD oscillates around 1.0260, upside looks likely as risk-off impulse eases
EUR/USD has turned sideways after retreating from 1.0225 as traction is returning to risk-sensitive assets. Less-hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers has started weighing on US Treasury yields. The ECB is expected to slow down its pace of hiking interest rates.
Gold rebounds inside weekly bearish channel, Covid, Treasury yields in focus
Gold price prints the first daily gains in four around $1,745 during early Tuesday morning. In doing so, the bright metal cheers the broad US Dollar retreat amid a likely sluggish day ahead of the key data/events scheduled for publishing on Wednesday.
These accurate indicators hint Ethereum price could bottom here, here’s what to expect next
Ethereum price has been shedding since November and shows no signs of stopping as it revisits the November 9 swing lows. This development, while beari
The Week Ahead: Brexit debates, PMIs and yield watch
As we start a new week in the UK, the focus is on the renewed Brexit debate, which has resurfaced after some assumed it was put to bed at the end of 2020. The oil price collapsed at one stage on Monday, and Brent crude fell more than 5% to $82.99.