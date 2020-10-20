USD/CAD Price Analysis: Seven-week-old support line limits further downside below 1.3150

- USD/CAD fails to extend the bounce off one-week low beyond 1.3132.
- Absence of extreme RSI conditions, sustained trading below key Fibonacci levels, SMA favor the bears.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the 1.3200/3210 key resistance.
USD/CAD fades pullback from the weekly low while declining to 1.3120 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair marked the biggest losses in eight days the previous day but couldn’t close below an ascending trend line from September 01.
Although normal RSI conditions and sustained trading below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the last month’s upside favor USD/CAD sellers, a clear downside break of the mentioned support line, at 1.3115 now, becomes necessary to confirm the bears’ entries.
It should be noted that the monthly low of 1.3100 and the multiple stops around 1.3050/45 can offer intermediate halts during the pair’s downside from 1.3115 towards the previous month’s low of 1.2994.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.3160 needs to break a falling trend line from September 30, at 1.3180 now, before confronting the crucial resistance confluence near 1.3200/3210 that includes 50-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement.
If at all the bulls manage to cross the 1.3210 hurdle, 1.3260 and the monthly high of 1.3340 will gain market attention.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3121
|Today Daily Change
|-72 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55%
|Today daily open
|1.3193
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3263
|Daily SMA50
|1.3209
|Daily SMA100
|1.3356
|Daily SMA200
|1.354
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3194
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3151
|Previous Weekly High
|1.326
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3099
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3121
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.325
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the Australian Retail Sales and how could they affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD pierces 0.7050 while consolidating the previous day’s losses to the lowest in one month. Although the recent optimism concerning the US COVID-19 relief package seems to have favored the pair buyers, bulls are likely to keep in mind that the latest statements in the RBA minutes and by RBA Governor Philip Lowe have been pointing towards a rate cut.
EUR/USD holds near fresh weekly highs ahead of a US stimulus update
The EUR/USD pair trades well above the 1.1800 level after reaching 1.1840 a fresh October high. Market players cautiously optimistic ahead of fresh headlines related to US fiscal aid.
WTI trims API-led losses above $41.00, nears seven-week high
WTI’s consolidates the pullback from the highest since September 04 with its latest U-turn from $41.13. Markets anticipate a bearish statement from the oil producers after IMF’s downbeat forecasts.
Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 first time since September 1; traders anticipate a bull run
Bitcoin is currently trading at $12,020 after breaking the critical psychological level of $12,000 for the first time since September 1.
XAU/USD bears waiting to feed on head and shoulders
The price of gold has been sucking in the bears since the break of the 1930/20 support, only to pull in demand again at the 1850 mark.