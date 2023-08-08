USD/CAD Price Analysis: Retreats from 100-DMA surrounding 1.3400 but stays on bull’s radar

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/CAD remains pressured after reversing from two-month high.
  • Clear upside break of 50-DMA joins upbeat oscillators to defend Loonie pair buyers.
  • Tops marked since early June, 100-DMA guard immediate upside.

USD/CAD stays depressed near 1.3370 after reversing from the highest level in two months the previous day. That said, the Loonie pair snapped a four-day uptrend the previous day before posting a lackluster start to the Asian session on Tuesday.

USD/CAD took a U-turn from the 100-DMA and closed beneath a two-month-old horizontal resistance to lure the Loonie (CAD) buyers. However, the bullish MACD signals for the pair and the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, suggests further upside of the quote.

Hence, USD/CAD may witness a slower grind toward the north wherein the aforementioned horizontal resistance zone surrounding 1.3390 and the 100-DMA hurdle of around 1.3400 could restrict the short-term upside of the Loonie pair.

Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from early March and the 200-DMA, respectively near 1.3435 and 1.3455, will act as the final defense of the USD/CAD bears.

On the contrary, the monthly lows of May and April, close to 1.3315 and 1.3300 in that order, can lure the short-term sellers of the USD/CAD pair ahead of the 50-DMA level of 1.3270.

It’s worth noting, however, that a daily closing below the 50-DMA support of 1.3270 will make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to drop towards a three-week-old rising support line near 1.3180.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3372
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.337
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3231
Daily SMA50 1.3275
Daily SMA100 1.3399
Daily SMA200 1.3455
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3399
Previous Daily Low 1.3356
Previous Weekly High 1.3394
Previous Weekly Low 1.3151
Previous Monthly High 1.3387
Previous Monthly Low 1.3093
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3373
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3383
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3351
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3332
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3307
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3394
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3418
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3438

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD edges higher towards 0.6600 ahead of China/US trade numbers amid mixed markets

AUD/USD edges higher towards 0.6600 ahead of China/US trade numbers amid mixed markets

AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6575 after posting a gradual three-day rebound from the lowest level since early June. The Aussie pair witnessed a sluggish start to the key week amid an absence of major data/events, as well as mixed concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1000 as German data prods ECB hawks, Fed talks appear mixed

EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1000 as German data prods ECB hawks, Fed talks appear mixed

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1000 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, after probing a two-day uptrend the previous day. The US Dollar’s inability to defend the week-start gains contrasts with the recession fears from the bloc to trouble the Euro traders.

EUR/USD News

Gold stays vulnerable to testing $1,915 support amid firmer US Treasury bond yields

Gold stays vulnerable to testing $1,915 support amid firmer US Treasury bond yields

Gold stays depressed around $1,935 after beginning the trading week with mild losses. The XAU/USD manages to keep the bears on board amid technical breakdown, as well as the firmer prints of the United States Treasury bond yields, despite a sluggish US Dollar ahead of this week’s inflation data from the US and China. 

Gold News

Ethereum could become internet’s money layer as PayPal issues PYUSD stablecoin as an ERC-20 token

Ethereum could become internet’s money layer as PayPal issues PYUSD stablecoin as an ERC-20 token

Ethereum (ETH) price is suffering in the wake of Bitcoin’s falling dominance, recording lower highs and lower lows as overhead pressure continues to abound. Nevertheless, this gloomy outlook has not prevented the Ethereum blockchain from contending as a potential money layer for the internet.

Read more

Key inflation data releases to watch out for this week

Key inflation data releases to watch out for this week

The week ahead has plenty to look forward to for investors, as the earnings season continues on and a range of highly anticipated inflation data becomes available from the likes of China and the US among others.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures