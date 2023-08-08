USD/CAD Price Analysis: Retreats from 100-DMA surrounding 1.3400 but stays on bull’s radar

- USD/CAD remains pressured after reversing from two-month high.
- Clear upside break of 50-DMA joins upbeat oscillators to defend Loonie pair buyers.
- Tops marked since early June, 100-DMA guard immediate upside.
USD/CAD stays depressed near 1.3370 after reversing from the highest level in two months the previous day. That said, the Loonie pair snapped a four-day uptrend the previous day before posting a lackluster start to the Asian session on Tuesday.
USD/CAD took a U-turn from the 100-DMA and closed beneath a two-month-old horizontal resistance to lure the Loonie (CAD) buyers. However, the bullish MACD signals for the pair and the upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, suggests further upside of the quote.
Hence, USD/CAD may witness a slower grind toward the north wherein the aforementioned horizontal resistance zone surrounding 1.3390 and the 100-DMA hurdle of around 1.3400 could restrict the short-term upside of the Loonie pair.
Following that, a downward-sloping resistance line from early March and the 200-DMA, respectively near 1.3435 and 1.3455, will act as the final defense of the USD/CAD bears.
On the contrary, the monthly lows of May and April, close to 1.3315 and 1.3300 in that order, can lure the short-term sellers of the USD/CAD pair ahead of the 50-DMA level of 1.3270.
It’s worth noting, however, that a daily closing below the 50-DMA support of 1.3270 will make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to drop towards a three-week-old rising support line near 1.3180.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3372
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3231
|Daily SMA50
|1.3275
|Daily SMA100
|1.3399
|Daily SMA200
|1.3455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3399
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3356
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3373
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3351
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3332
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3418
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3438
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
