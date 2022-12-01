- USD/CAD struggles for clear directions after two-day downtrend.
- 100-HMA approaches 50-HMA from below, suggesting short-term downside.
- Four-day-old resistance line adds to the upside filters.
- Bears need validation from a two-week-old ascending support line.
USD/CAD treads water around 1.3430 during the early Friday in Asia, following a two-day losing streak. The Loonie pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the trader’s cautious mood ahead of the key employment data from the US and Canada.
Even so, a looming bear cross between the 100-HMA and 50-HMA keeps the USD/CAD sellers hopeful. It’s worth noting that the 100-HMA has to successfully pierce the 50-HMA to confirm the bearish bias.
That said, the bullish MACD signals challenge the quote’s downside after the latest fall, which in turn suggests a corrective bounce toward the HMA convergence area near 1.3475.
Also acting as an upside filter is a downward-sloping resistance line from Tuesday, close to 1.3490, as well as the 1.3500 threshold.
Hence, the USD/CAD pair remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing the 1.3500 mark, a break of which could direct the buyers toward the weekly top surrounding 1.3645.
On the flip side, an ascending trend line from November 16, close to 1.3380 at the latest, restricts the short-term downside of the Loonie pair.
Following that, the 1.3315 level may probe the USD/CAD bears before directing them to the monthly low near 1.3225.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3432
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1.3451
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3416
|Daily SMA50
|1.3578
|Daily SMA100
|1.3286
|Daily SMA200
|1.3022
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3594
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3426
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3316
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3226
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.349
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.353
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3387
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3555
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3659
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
