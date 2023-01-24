- USD/CAD holds lower ground on the Bank of Canada interest rate announcement day.
- Sluggish MACD, sideways performance near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement challenge bears.
- Convergence of 200-day EMA, support line from early June portrays strong support.
- Buyers need to cross descending resistance line from mid-October 2022.
USD/CAD portrays the typical pre-event anxiety as it makes rounds to 1.3370-60 during early Wednesday in Asia. In doing so, the Loonie seesaws near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the Loonie pair’s April-October upside amid the sluggish MACD signals.
It’s worth noting, however, that the USD/CAD pair appears clubbed between the 1.3250 support confluence and the descending resistance line from October 2022 near 1.3610. That said, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) joins ascending trend line from June to highlight the 1.3250 as the short-term key support level.
Given the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) 0.25% rate hike already priced-in, the USD/CAD bears need either hawkish remarks from the BoC statement or the higher rate increase to extend its downturn.
Also read: Bank of Canada Preview: The final one, with a pause ahead?
In that case, the 1.3250 support confluence will gain the market’s attention, a break of which could direct the USD/CAD bears towards the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively near 1.3190 and the 1.3000 psychological magnet.
Alternatively, the previous weekly high of 1.3520 could gain the USD/CAD buyer’s attention in case of the pair’s recovery post-BoC.
Even so, a convergence of the multi-day-old resistance line and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level could challenge the Loonie pair’s further upside near 1.3610.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3371
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.3374
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3474
|Daily SMA50
|1.3501
|Daily SMA100
|1.3515
|Daily SMA200
|1.3194
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3418
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3342
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3521
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3351
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3389
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3338
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3302
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3262
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3489
