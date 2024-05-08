USD/CAD Price Analysis: Extends upside to 1.3750 as US Dollar recovers

- USD/CAD rises to 1.3750, capitalized on the US Dollar’s recovery.
- Fed Kashkari sees progress in disinflation stalling due to the strong housing market.
- Investors await the Canadian Employment data for fresh guidance.
The USD/CAD pair advances to the crucial resistance of 1.3750 in Wednesday’s European session. The Loonie asset strengthens as the US Dollar recovers losses induced by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s slight less-hawkish guidance on interest rates than expected after the monetary policy decision last week in which he remains leaned towards reducing interest rates this year.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, extends recovery to 105.50. Due to the light United States economic calendar, investors are projecting the next move in the US Dollar on the basis of Fed Policymakers’ speeches.
On Tuesday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday. Neel Kashkari cited concerns over stalling progress in disinflation due to housing market strength and warned that interest rates are needed to remain where they are possibly for the entire year.
This week, the Canadian Dollar will be guided by the Employment data for April, which will be published on Friday. The Canadian job market is estimated to have expanded by fresh 20K payrolls against a drawdown of 2.2K. The Unemployment Rate is anticipated to have risen to 6.2% from 6.1%. The labor market data will significantly influence the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) interest rate outlook.
USD/CAD recovers strongly after discovering buying interest near the upward-sloping border of the Ascending Triangle formation on a daily timeframe, which is plotted from December 27 low at 1.3178. The horizontal resistance of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from November 1 high around 1.3900.
The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3700 continues to provide support to the US Dollar bulls.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among investors.
Fresh buying opportunity would emerge if the asset breaks above April 30 high at 1.3785. This would drive the asset towards April 17 high at 1.3838, followed by the round-level resistance of 1.3900.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below May 3 low around 1.3600 will expose the asset to the April 9 low around 1.3547 and the psychological support of 1.3500.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3748
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3719
|Daily SMA50
|1.3615
|Daily SMA100
|1.3517
|Daily SMA200
|1.3558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3742
|Previous Daily Low
|1.366
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3785
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3846
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3478
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.371
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.384
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
