USD/CAD Price Analysis: Extends losing spell for fourth trading session

- USD/CAD drops further to 1.3720 as the Canadian Dollar holds strength despite weak Oil prices.
- This week, the US Core PCE Price Index and Q1 GDP data will guide the US Dollar.
- USD/CAD corrects after a sharp rally, driven by an Ascending Triangle breakout.
The USD/CAD pair continues its losing streak for the fourth trading session on Monday. The Loonie asset drops to 1.3720 as investors have underpinned the Canadian Dollar against the US Dollar despite multiple headwinds.
The Canadian Dollar holds strength even though the Oil price plummets below $81.00. The appeal of the Oil price weakens as geopolitical risks ease after Friday's event in the Middle East indicated that Iran was downplaying Israel's limited retaliatory attack. Lower Oil prices generally dent demand for the Canadian Dollar, as Canada is the leading exporter of Oil to the United States.
Also, the soft Canadian inflation outlook fails to dampen the Canadian Dollar outlook. Bank of Canada’s (BoC) preferred inflation measure that excludes eight volatile items annually ease to 2% in March, prompting expectations of early rate cuts.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar consolidates above 106.00 as investors shift focus to the preliminary Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for March, which will be published on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
USD/CAD delivered a sharp rally after a breakout of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern formed on a daily timeframe. The near-term outlook remains strong as the 20- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which trades around 1.3680 and 1.3600, respectively, are moving higher.
The 14-period Relative Strength drops to near 60.00 but still holds inside the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
As a mild correction is generally followed by a sharp rally after a breakout, a mean-reversion move to near the 20-day EMA around 1.3680 will present a buying opportunity to market participants. Investors would find resistance near the 22 November 2023, high at 1.3766, followed by the round-level resistance of 1.3800.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below April 9 low around 1.3547 will expose the asset to the psychological support of 1.3500 and March 21 low around 1.3456.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.373
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3753
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3641
|Daily SMA50
|1.3569
|Daily SMA100
|1.3495
|Daily SMA200
|1.3529
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3805
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3724
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3614
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.342
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3754
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3679
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3797
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3841
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
