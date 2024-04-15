USD/CAD Price Analysis: Corrects to 1.3730 ahead of US Retail Sales data

- USD/CAD falls modestly to 1.3730 after refreshing a five-month high near 1.3800.
- The US Dollar consolidates near 106.00 as the focus shifts to US Retail Sales data.
- Canada’s inflation data will influence speculation for BoC rate cuts.
The USD/CAD pair drops to 1.3730 in Monday’s European session. The Loonie asset falls while the US Dollar consolidates in a tight range, indicating some strength in the Canadian Dollar. The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades sideways in a range near a six-month high around 106.00.
The near-term demand for the Loonie asset remains strong as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep interest rates restrictive for a longer period. Fed policymakers see no urgency for rate cuts as the consumer price inflation is persistently higher.
Meanwhile, investors await the United States Retail Sales data for March, which will impact speculation for Fed rate cuts. The monthly Retail Sales are estimated to have grown at a slower pace of 0.3% against the prior reading of 0.6%. An upbeat Retail Sales data will strengthen the inflation outlook that could negatively influence market expectations to Fed rate cuts, which are currently anticipated in the September meeting.
Going forward, the Canadian Dollar will dance to the tunes of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March, which will be published on Tuesday. The inflation data will provide cues about when the Bank of Canada (BoC) could begin reducing interest rates.
USD/CAD delivers a stalwart rally after a breakout of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern formed on a daily timeframe. An ascending triangle formation demonstrates a sharp volatility contraction that exhibits small ticks and low volume. While a breakout in the same results in wider ticks towards the upside and heavy buying volume.
Upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.3610 indicates more upside ahead.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, signalling a bullish momentum has been triggered.
The Loonie asset would observe a fresh upside if it breaks above April 12 high at 1.3787. This will drive the asset towards November 4 high at 1.3844, followed by November high at 1.3900.
On the contrary, a downside move below April 9 low at 1.3547 would expose the asset to the psychological support of 1.3500. A breakdown below the latter would extend downside towards February 22 low at 1.3441.
(This story was corrected on April 15 at 11:25 GMT to say that the November high was at 1.3900, not at 1.900).
USD/CAD daily chart
(This story was corrected on April 15 at 12:50 GMT to say that the November high was at 1.3900, not at 1.900).
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3739
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|1.3771
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3582
|Daily SMA50
|1.3539
|Daily SMA100
|1.3484
|Daily SMA200
|1.3514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3682
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3547
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3614
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.342
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3747
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3722
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0650 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.0650 in the American session on Monday. The upbeat Retail Sales data from the US helps the US Dollar regather its strength but the improving risk mood helps the pair hold its ground.
USD/JPY sits at multi-decade high near 154.00 as Japan's intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is sitting at multi-decade highs shy of 154.00 in the European session on Monday. The Japanese Yen continues to be undermined by the BoJ’s uncertain outlook about future rate hikes. Intervention fears and persistent geopolitical tensions could help limit losses for the safe-haven JPY.
Gold continues to fluctuate at around $2,350
Following a bullish opening to the week, Gold went into a consolidation phase at around $2,350 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% after strong US data, not allowing XAU/USD to push higher.
XRP price recovers from nearly eleven month low of $0.41 as developers propose native lending on XRPLedger
Ripple price recovered from weekend low of $0.4188, surged past $0.50 on Monday. XRPLedger developers have proposed a Native Lending Protocol to help Ripple establish a foothold in DeFi, lending and borrowing for users.
Week ahead: Data from the US, UK and Canada in focus
Similar to Fed and ECB pricing, swaps traders have scaled back bets of rate cuts for the Bank of England (BoE’s) Bank Rate to below 50bps for the year.