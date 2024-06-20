USD/CAD Price Analysis: Backs down to 50-day SMA after Triangle breakout

- USD/CAD pulls back to support at the 50-day SMA.
- It is possible it could begin a recovery from this level.
- At the same time a break lower could turn the tables on bulls.
USD/CAD has continued pulling back after decisively breaking out of a Symmetrical Triangle (ST) pattern on the daily chart. The drip decline since the bullish upthrust on June 7 has taken price back down to the level of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3696, and the upper trendline of the ST.
USD/CAD Daily Chart
USD/CAD will probably find support at the 50-day SMA and upper borderline and, if so, it is possible this could mark the beginning of a recovery.
The original breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle on June 7, activated some bullish upside targets for the pattern. The conservative target lies at roughly 1.3881, which is the 0.618 Fibonacci extrapolation of the height of the ST at its widest from the breakout point higher.
A more bullish target lies at 1.3978, the 100% extrapolation of the height of the ST northwards.
Although price action has been bearish since the June 7 breakout, with seven out of the last eight days closing lower, the odds continue to favor a resumption of the initial move higher. A break above 1.3791 (June 11 high) would provide bullish confirmation.
However, a break below 1.3663 (June 7 low) would bring into doubt the uptrending bias.
Furthemore, a break below the lower trendline of the ST at roughly 1.3640 would suggest a reversal lower, with such a move expected to reach a target at roughly 1.3518, the Fibonacci 0.618 ratio of the height of the Symmetrical Triangle pattern extrapolated lower.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
