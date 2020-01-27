USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3200 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers

- The eight-week-old falling trend line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guard the pair’s near-term upside.
- Sustained break of 50-day SMA propels the quote to 100-day SMA.
- The early-month top could challenge sellers during the pullback.
USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3160 while heading into the European open on Monday. The pair recently crossed 50-day SMA for the first time since early-December. With this, prices are likely to confront 100-day SMA.
Even so, a confluence of a multi-week-old resistance line from December 03 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September 2019 to January 01 declines can challenge the bulls around 1.3200.
Should buyers concentrate more on the bullish MACD signals and cross 1.3200 on a daily closing basis, December month’s high near 1.3320 will return to the charts.
Alternatively, 50-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement could restrict the pair’s immediate declines near 1.3145/40, a break of which could push the quote towards January 09 top near 1.3105.
During the pair’s south-run post-1.3105, also below 1.3100 round-figure, multiple stops around 1.3080 can question the bears targeting 1.3030 and 1.3000 psychological mark.
USD/CAD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3158
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|1.3142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3048
|Daily SMA50
|1.3147
|Daily SMA100
|1.3178
|Daily SMA200
|1.3234
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3154
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3118
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3174
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3036
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3132
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3122
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3102
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3194
