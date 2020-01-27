USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3200 becomes the tough nut to crack for buyers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The eight-week-old falling trend line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guard the pair’s near-term upside.
  • Sustained break of 50-day SMA propels the quote to 100-day SMA.
  • The early-month top could challenge sellers during the pullback.

USD/CAD takes the bids to 1.3160 while heading into the European open on Monday. The pair recently crossed 50-day SMA for the first time since early-December. With this, prices are likely to confront 100-day SMA.

Even so, a confluence of a multi-week-old resistance line from December 03 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September 2019 to January 01 declines can challenge the bulls around 1.3200.

Should buyers concentrate more on the bullish MACD signals and cross 1.3200 on a daily closing basis, December month’s high near 1.3320 will return to the charts.

Alternatively, 50-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement could restrict the pair’s immediate declines near 1.3145/40, a break of which could push the quote towards January 09 top near 1.3105.

During the pair’s south-run post-1.3105, also below 1.3100 round-figure, multiple stops around 1.3080 can question the bears targeting 1.3030 and 1.3000 psychological mark.

USD/CAD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3158
Today Daily Change 16 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 1.3142
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3048
Daily SMA50 1.3147
Daily SMA100 1.3178
Daily SMA200 1.3234
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3154
Previous Daily Low 1.3118
Previous Weekly High 1.3174
Previous Weekly Low 1.3036
Previous Monthly High 1.3322
Previous Monthly Low 1.2951
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.314
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3132
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3122
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3086
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3174
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3194

 

 

