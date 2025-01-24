USD/CAD moves below 1.4350 as Trump asks Fed to cut interest rates

- USD/CAD depreciated as US President Donald Trump asked the Fed to reduce interest rates immediately.
- The US Dollar struggles as US Treasury yields lose ground following Trump's comments.
- The commodity-linked CAD receives upward support from the improvement in crude Oil prices.
USD/CAD extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.4330 during the early European hours on Friday. This downside of the USD/CAD pair is attributed to the weaker US Dollar amid risk-on sentiment following recent remarks from US President Donald Trump late Thursday.
Trump said he wants the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates immediately. "With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world," said Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar's performance against six major currencies, continues to decline as US Treasury yields lose ground following Trump's comments. The DXY has fallen below 107.00, with the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields standing at 4.26% and 4.63%, respectively, at the time of writing.
Traders will likely monitor the release of the preliminary US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for January.
The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives upward support from improved crude Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price halts its six-day losing streak, trading around $74.50 per barrel at the time of writing.
However, crude Oil prices are headed for a weekly decline after US President Donald Trump issued a sweeping plan to boost US production and demanded OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) lower crude prices.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0450 on the road to recovery, PMIs eyed
EUR/USD holds higher ground near 1.0450 in the early European session on Friday, bolstered by renewed US Dollar weakness. The preliminary reading of the HCOB Purchasing Managers Index for January from the Eurozone and Germany now remains in focus.
USD/JPY recovers above 155.00 after BoJ hike, Ueda comments
USD/JPY recovers above 155.00 after dropping below this level following the Bank of Japan's decision to raise policy rate by 25 basis points. BoJ Governor Ueda's said that the impact of exchange rates on prices has become larger than in the past but refrained from committing to additional rate hikes, helping USD/JPY rebound.
Gold price bulls retain control near multi-month peak amid Fed rate cut bets
Gold price catches fresh bids on Friday and builds on over a one-month-old uptrend. Worries about a fresh wave of global trade wars underpin the safe-haven commodity. Bets for more Fed rate cuts weigh on the USD and further benefit the XAU/USD pair.
Ripple's XRP faces risk of 20% drawdown as short-term holders show signs of weakness
XRP investors realized over $500 million in profits in the past 48 hours. Short-term holders are responsible for most of the selling activity following CME's clarification on XRP futures.
Federal Reserve set for an extended pause
After 100bp of rate cuts the Fed has signalled it needs evidence of economic weakness and more subdued inflation prints to justify further policy loosening. President Trump’s low tax, light-touch regulation policies should be good news for growth.
Trusted Broker Reviews for Smarter Trading
VERIFIED Discover in-depth reviews of reliable brokers. Compare features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the perfect fit for your trading style, from CFDs to Forex pairs like EUR/USD and Gold.