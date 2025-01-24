USD/CAD moves below 1.4350 as Trump asks Fed to cut interest rates

USD/CAD depreciated as US President Donald Trump asked the Fed to reduce interest rates immediately.

The US Dollar struggles as US Treasury yields lose ground following Trump's comments.

The commodity-linked CAD receives upward support from the improvement in crude Oil prices.

USD/CAD extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.4330 during the early European hours on Friday. This downside of the USD/CAD pair is attributed to the weaker US Dollar amid risk-on sentiment following recent remarks from US President Donald Trump late Thursday.

Trump said he wants the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates immediately. "With oil prices going down, I'll demand that interest rates drop immediately, and likewise they should be dropping all over the world," said Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar's performance against six major currencies, continues to decline as US Treasury yields lose ground following Trump's comments. The DXY has fallen below 107.00, with the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields standing at 4.26% and 4.63%, respectively, at the time of writing.

Traders will likely monitor the release of the preliminary US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for January.

The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) receives upward support from improved crude Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price halts its six-day losing streak, trading around $74.50 per barrel at the time of writing.

However, crude Oil prices are headed for a weekly decline after US President Donald Trump issued a sweeping plan to boost US production and demanded OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) lower crude prices.