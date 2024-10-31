USD/CAD hovers around three-month highs near 1.3950, awaits US PCE inflation, Canada GDP

USD/CAD maintains its position around a three-month high at 1.3940, marked on Wednesday.

US GDP annualized expanded by 2.8% in Q3, below 3.0% in Q2 and forecasts of 3.0%.

Traders will closely observe US PCE - Price Index and Canada’s Gross Domestic Product data on Thursday.

USD/CAD appreciates to near its three-month high of 1.3940, recorded in the previous session, trading around 1.3920 during Thursday's European session. This upside of the pair could be linked to the solid US Dollar (USD) as market caution lingers amid uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US presidential election.

Traders are now focusing on upcoming key US data releases including PCE inflation data on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday. On Wednesday, the Greenback encountered headwinds as the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annualized expanded by 2.8% in Q3, below 3.0% in Q2 and forecasts of 3.0%.

However, the ADP Employment Change report showed that private businesses in the United States added 233,000 workers in October, marking the largest increase since July 2023. This followed an upward revision to 159,000 in September and significantly exceeded forecasts of 115,000.

The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) might have received support from stronger Oil prices, as Canada remains the largest crude supplier to the United States (US). crude prices found support amid optimism surrounding US fuel demand after an unexpected decline in crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price trades around $68.70 at the time of writing.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude Oil stockpiles fell by 0.515 million barrels in the week ending October 25, contrary to market expectations of a 2.3 million-barrel increase.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem addressed the House of Commons Finance Committee on Wednesday to discuss the bank's monetary policy. Macklem stated that if the economy aligns broadly with their forecast, they expect to cut the policy rate further to support demand and maintain inflation on target.