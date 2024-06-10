USD/CAD holds steady above mid-1.3700s, near its highest level since early May

- USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow band and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces.
- Traders scaled back September Fed rate cut bets after the upbeat US NFP, boosting the USD.
- An uptick in Crude Oil prices underpins the Loonie and keeps a lid on further gains for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair struggles to capitalize on the post-NFP move up and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses, just above mid-1.3700s during the Asian session on Monday. The subdued price action is influenced by a combination of diverging forces, though the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bullish traders.
The US Dollar (USD) climbs to a nearly four-week high in the wake of expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep rates higher for longer amid the still resilient US economy, bolstered by Friday's stronger-than-expected US jobs data. The hawkish bets, meanwhile, remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with the cautious market mood, acts as a tailwind for the safe-haven Greenback and the USD/CAD pair.
Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices regained some positive traction and look to build on last week's bounce from a four-month low amid comments by OPEC ministers that they would not increase supply if prices remained weak. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and capping the USD/CAD pair. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets ahead of this week's US macro data and central bank event risk.
The latest US consumer inflation figures are due for release on Wednesday and will be followed by the outcome of the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision. This will help investors determine the likely timing when the Fed will begin its rate-cutting cycle, which should influence the USD. In the meantime, speculations about another rate reduction by the Bank of Canada (BoC) next month might act as a tailwind for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3663
|Daily SMA50
|1.3673
|Daily SMA100
|1.359
|Daily SMA200
|1.3578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3768
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3663
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3768
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3697
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3906
AUD/USD attempts recovery toward 0.6600 on risk-reset
AUD/USD is attempting a minor recovery stint toward 0.6600 in Asian trading on Monday. Despite the recent US Dollar strength and a China holiday, the pair is drawing support from a modest improvement in risk sentiment. All eyes remain on the US CPI data and the Fed verdict due later this week.
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0800, focus shifts to EU Sentix data
EUR/USD languishes near a multi-week low below 1.0800 in the Asian session on Monday. The upbeat US NFP tempered Fed rate cut bets, continuing to underpin the US Dollar. Increasing French political uncertainty weighs on the Euro and contributes to its decline. EU Sentix data eyed.
Gold price consolidates below $2,300 mark, seems vulnerable to weaken further
Gold languishes near a multi-week low touched on Friday amid reduced Fed rate cut bets. The stronger US NFP report suggests that the Fed might delay starting its rate-cutting cycle. The focus shifts to the US consumer inflation figures and the FOMC decision on Wednesday.
Bitcoin’s 2% crash wipes $4.21 billion in OI and handicaps altcoins, what’s next?
The cryptocurrency market has been extremely sensitive to Bitcoin price moves lately. The recent crash caused altcoins to register double-digit losses. While some argue this could be a good opportunity to buy the dip, others warn of an impending sell-off.
Forecasting the Coming Week: The Fed and US CPI gather all the attention Premium
The robust prints from US Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of May helped the Greenback end the week with a humble advance against the backdrop of alternating trends of rate-cut bets by the Fed, all ahead of the release of key US inflation data and the FOMC event.