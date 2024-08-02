USD/CAD holds position around 1.3850 after pulling back from eight-month highs

- USD/CAD has retreated from an eight-month high at 1.3889 marked on Thursday.
- The slight increase in Oil prices is providing support for the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar.
- The downside of the pair could be restrained due to increased risk aversion amid raised concerns about the US economy.
USD/CAD edges lower to near 1.3860 during the Asian session on Friday. However, the USD/CAD pair maintains its position near an eight-month high at 1.3889 recorded on Thursday. The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) holds mild gains due to a slight upside of the crude Oil prices as Canada is the biggest crude exporter to the United States (US).
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Oil price inches higher to near $76.50 per barrel at the time of writing. The price of crude Oil may find support from supply risks arising from heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, despite ongoing global concerns about Oil demand.
The downside of the USD/CAD could be limited as the US Dollar (USD) may advance against its peers due to increased risk aversion. Recent manufacturing and labor market data have created a complex scenario with an economic slowdown in the US and growing expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut. The CME's FedWatch Tool shows that traders are fully anticipating a 25-basis point rate cut on September 18.
US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) tumbled to an eight-month low of 46.8 in July, compared to the previous 48.5 reading and the forecasted move up to 48.8. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 26 rose to 249K from the previous week’s 235K, exceeding the forecast uptick to 236K.
Traders are likely to closely watch the upcoming July US Nonfarm Payrolls and Average Hourly Earnings data, set to be released later in the North American session, for insights into the US labor market.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below key technical levels with US NFP in the barrel
EUR/USD lost a foothold above key technical levels on Thursday, slumping below the 1.0800 handle after a miss in US Purchasing Managers Index figures sparked fresh fears of worsening economic data signaling the possibility of a hard landing scenario in the US economy.
GBP/USD depreciates toward 1.2700 due to increased risk-off mood, BoE rate cut
GBP/USD extends its losses following the Bank of England‘s decision to deliver a broadly expected 25-basis point rate cut at its August meeting held on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.2720 during the Asian session on Friday.
Gold eyes a sustained move above $2,450 and US Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold price is gathering pace to resume the recent upside early Friday, following a flattish close on Thursday. Gold price needs to find acceptance above the $2,450 barrier but its next price direction depends upon the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin bounces off from the ascending trendline
Bitcoin and Ethereum have retested their key support levels, with a break below these levels potentially signaling a bearish trend ahead. At the same time, Ripple shows resilience and could rally in the coming days after testing its key support level.
US Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: Employment expected to grow by 175K in July
Attention now turns to the high-impact Nonfarm Payrolls data for July, slated for release on Friday at 12:30 GMT, as markets continue to assess this week’s US Federal Reserve policy decision.