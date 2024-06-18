USD/CAD holds key support of 1.3700 ahead of US Retail Sales

- USD/CAD holds its key support of 1.3700 with eyes on monthly US Retail Sales data for May.
- While the Fed advocates one rate cut this year, traders have priced in two.
- The BoC may extend its policy-easing spell in July.
The USD/CAD pair remains well-supported above the round-level cushion of 1.3700 in Tuesday’s European session. The Loonie asset holds gains as the US Dollar (USD) rebounds after a slight corrective move. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, clings to gains above 105.00 as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers continue to advocate for one rate cut this year.
Fed officials have acknowledged the cooler-than-expected consumer and producer inflation reports but don’t want to rush to reduce interest rates before they see inflation declining for months to gain significant confidence.
Contrary to the Fed’s latest interest rate projections, market speculation for two rate cuts this year have strengthened. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the rate-cut process will begin from the September meeting and there will be subsequent rate cuts in the November or December meeting.
Meanwhile, investors shift focus to the United States (US) Retail Sales data for May, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The Retail Sales data—a key measure of consumer spending—is estimated to have increased by 0.3% after remaining stagnant in April. Robust consumer spending indicates a stubborn inflation outlook and will diminish hopes of rate cuts in September, while soft numbers will do the opposite.
On the Loonie front, rising expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will cut interest rates further in the July meeting have kept the Canadian Dollar on the backfoot. The BoC delivered a rate cut of 25 basis points (bps) in its June policy meeting, as expected. BoC’s preferred inflation measure- the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes various volatile items- has come down below the 2% target, and the Unemployment Rate has risen to 6.2%, which forced the BoC to start unwinding the restrictive interest rate framework.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3736
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3724
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3696
|Daily SMA50
|1.3694
|Daily SMA100
|1.3607
|Daily SMA200
|1.3582
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3764
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3721
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3792
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.368
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3693
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3752
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.378
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3795
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 ahead of EU data
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 in the European session on Tuesday after closing in positive territory on Monday. Markets await revisions to May EU inflation data and results of ZEW Sentiment survey ahead of Retail Sales data from the US.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2700 as US Dollar finds demand
GBP/USD stays on the back foot below 1.2700 in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds its feet, despite an upbeat mood, as US Treasury bond yields rebound. All eyes remain on the US Retail Sales data and Fedspeak for fresh trading impetus.
Gold range-play extends ahead of US Retail Sales data, Fedspeak
Gold price picks up fresh bids, despite a risk-on market sentiment. The US Dollar attempts a bounce even as the US Treasury bond yields turn south again. The path of least resistance appears down for Gold price amid a Bear Cross and a bearish RSI.
Is the Bitcoin price bottom here?
Bitcoin price is currently supported by the 1-day to 1-week UTXO Age Bands. On-chain data suggests that crowd FOMO is calming down, signaling a potential BTC price bottom.
Will SNB and BoE follow RBA's hold?
In a seventh consecutive hold, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) maintained interest rates at 4.35% – the highest since 2011. While inflation is easing, the RBA cautions it's slower than anticipated and remains elevated.