USD/CAD hangs near daily low, around 1.4000 amid modest uptick in Oil prices

- USD/CAD attracts some sellers on Tuesday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and weighs on the pair amid a softer USD.
- The downside, however, seems limited as traders seem reluctant ahead of the US data.
The USD/CAD pair extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the 1.4100 mark and continues losing ground through the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The intraday slide is sponsored by a combination of factors and drags spot prices closer to the 1.4000 psychological mark in the last hour.
Despite a ceasefire deal between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah militant group, geopolitical risk premium remains in play amid the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict. Apart from this, expectations that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) would further delay plans to increase production lend support to Crude Oil prices for the second straight day. This, along with reduced bets for a bigger rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in December, undermines the commodity-linked Loonie and exerts some pressure on the USD/CAD pair amid a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, fails to build on the overnight bounce from a nearly three-week low amid a greater chance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates in December. Investors, however, seem convinced that US President-elect Donald Trump's expansionary policies will reignite inflationary pressures and force the Fed to keep rates higher for a longer period. This, in turn, provides a modest lift to the US bond yields and lends support to the USD. Apart from this, concerns about Trump's tariff plans should cap the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and the USD/CAD pair.
Traders now look to the release of the US JOLTS Job Openings for short-term opportunities later during the North American session. Apart from this, this week's important US macro data, including the closely watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech should provide some cues about the interest rate outlook in the US. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Investors will also keep a close eye on the crucial OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, which should influence Oil price dynamics in the near term.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
