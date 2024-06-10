USD/CAD gathers strength to recapture 1.3800 ahead of Fed policy

- USD/CAD aims to recapture 1.3800 amid firm US Dollar.
- A sharp decline in Fed rate-cut bets boosts the US Dollar’s appeal.
- Investors look for fresh cues about BoC’s subsequent rate cuts.
The USD/CAD pair clings to gains near 1.3770 in Monday’s New York session. The Loonie asset aims to extend upside as the US Dollar (USD) remains firm due to diminished Federal Reserve (Fed) rate-cut bets for the September meeting.
Traders pares Fed rate-cut bets swiftly after the strong United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for May eliminated fears of normalizing labor market conditions. The report showed that labor demand remained robust across all sectors and wage growth was stronger-than-expected.
Investors are now expecting that the Fed will cut interest rates once this year, either in November or December. For more cues over the interest rate outlook, investors will pay close attention to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May and the Fed’s monetary policy, which are scheduled for Wednesday.
Annual core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is estimated to have decelerated to 3.5% from April’s reading of 3.6%. In the same period, headline inflation is expected to have grown steadily by 3.4%.
The Fed is widely anticipated to maintain interest rates steady in the range of 5.25%-5.50% with a hawkish outlook as the last mile for inflation to return to the desired rate of 2% appears to be stickier.
On the Canadian Dollar front, investors await the speech from Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem, which is scheduled for Wednesday. BoC Macklem will provide more cues about whether the central bank will announce subsequent rate cuts. Last week, the BoC lowered its key borrowing rates for the first time in four years.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3762
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3663
|Daily SMA50
|1.3673
|Daily SMA100
|1.359
|Daily SMA200
|1.3578
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3768
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3663
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3768
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3728
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3697
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3801
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near 1.0750, eyes on EU politics
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.0750 in the European session on Monday. Lingering EU political concerns, following the announcement of a snap election in France, weigh on the Euro. Meanwhile, the US Dollar preserves its strength following Friday's upbeat employment data.
GBP/USD struggles to rebound, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and stabilized above 1.2700 following a bearish opening to the week. The pair, however, struggles to gather recovery momentum as the cautious market stance ahead of the key macroeconomic events helps the US Dollar stay resilient.
Gold recovers above $2,300 as markets turn risk-averse
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $2,300 in the American session on Monday after suffering large losses on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk mood ahead of this week's highly-anticipated Fed meeting helps Gold find demand as a safe haven.
Ripple CEO comments on meme coins, XRP hovers around $0.50
Ripple is embroiled in a legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for nearly four years. The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit drags on as holders await the SEC’s response to the payment firm’s filing from May 29.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed-CPI “Super Wednesday” to provide double whammy Premium
A fresh read on US inflation may ease fears triggered by the strong Nonfarm Payrolls. Any Federal Reserve's rate cut signals are at the center of its decision. BoJ officials are likely to weigh on the Yen after weak GDP, raising intervention risks.