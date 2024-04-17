USD/CAD falls sharply to 1.3800 despite multiple tailwinds

- USD/CAD slumps to 1.3800 even though the US Dollar exhibits strength.
- Investors see the BoC choosing the June meeting as their earliest point for pivoting to rate cuts.
- Oil prices weaken as Fed Powell’s hawkish guidance raises doubts over global economic outlook.
The USD/CAD pair dipped to round-level support of 1.3800 in Wednesday’s early American session. The Loonie asset faces pressure despite multiple tailwinds, such as higher Bank of Canada (BoC) rate cut hopes, a sharp decline in the Oil price, and hawkish guidance from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.
The S&P 500 opens on a positive note, suggesting an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. 10-year US Treasury yields edge down to 4.64% but are still close to a five-month high as Fed Powell supported the argument of keeping interest rates higher for a longer period.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, turns sideways above 106.00.
Traders are pricing in a rate cut by the BoC in the June meeting as inflation remains on course towards the required rate of 2%. The BoC’s preferred inflation measure, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes eight volatile items, softened to 2.0% from the prior reading of 2.1%.
Last week, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledged that a rate cut in June is possible if inflation continues to decelerate sustainably after keeping interest rates unchanged at 5%.
Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have dropped to $84.00 as the dismal global economic outlook outweighs tight supply fears. Higher prospects for the Fed maintaining the monetary policy framework for a longer period weigh on the Oil price. Investors fear the global oil supply remaining tight amid deepening Middle East tensions.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3791
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.3829
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3607
|Daily SMA50
|1.3551
|Daily SMA100
|1.3488
|Daily SMA200
|1.352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3846
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3774
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3547
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3614
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.342
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3819
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3931
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in positive territory near 1.0650
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains at around 1.0650 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to gather strength amid a modest improvement seen in risk mood and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD stabilizes at around 1.2450 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD consolidates its daily gains near 1.2450 after recovering toward 1.2500 with the immediate reaction to stronger-than-expected inflation data from the UK. The renewed US Dollar weakness also helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold fluctuates near $2,390 as markets keep an eye on geopolitics
Gold trades in a relatively tight range near $2,390 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors keep a close eye on headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict.
XRP tests $0.50 resistance after Ripple CLO clarifies that no pretrial conference took place with SEC
XRP is stuck below $0.50 resistance after failing to close above this level since Monday. Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty said late Tuesday there was no pretrial conference since the SEC dropped charges against executives.
World economy: To cut or not to cut (simultaneously)?
US inflation March figure, again higher than expected, put an end to the scenario of a simultaneous first rate cut by the Fed, the ECB, and the BoE in June.