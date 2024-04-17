USD/CAD falls sharply to 1.3800 despite multiple tailwinds

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CAD slumps to 1.3800 even though the US Dollar exhibits strength.
  • Investors see the BoC choosing the June meeting as their earliest point for pivoting to rate cuts.
  • Oil prices weaken as Fed Powell’s hawkish guidance raises doubts over global economic outlook.

The USD/CAD pair dipped to round-level support of 1.3800 in Wednesday’s early American session. The Loonie asset faces pressure despite multiple tailwinds, such as higher Bank of Canada (BoC) rate cut hopes, a sharp decline in the Oil price, and hawkish guidance from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.

The S&P 500 opens on a positive note, suggesting an improvement in the risk appetite of the market participants. 10-year US Treasury yields edge down to 4.64% but are still close to a five-month high as Fed Powell supported the argument of keeping interest rates higher for a longer period.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, turns sideways above 106.00.

Traders are pricing in a rate cut by the BoC in the June meeting as inflation remains on course towards the required rate of 2%. The BoC’s preferred inflation measure, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes eight volatile items, softened to 2.0% from the prior reading of 2.1%.

Last week, BoC Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledged that a rate cut in June is possible if inflation continues to decelerate sustainably after keeping interest rates unchanged at 5%.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have dropped to $84.00 as the dismal global economic outlook outweighs tight supply fears. Higher prospects for the Fed maintaining the monetary policy framework for a longer period weigh on the Oil price. Investors fear the global oil supply remaining tight amid deepening Middle East tensions.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3791
Today Daily Change -0.0038
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 1.3829
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3607
Daily SMA50 1.3551
Daily SMA100 1.3488
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3846
Previous Daily Low 1.3774
Previous Weekly High 1.3787
Previous Weekly Low 1.3547
Previous Monthly High 1.3614
Previous Monthly Low 1.342
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3819
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3802
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3787
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3744
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3715
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3859
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3888
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3931

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

