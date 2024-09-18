USD/CAD faces pressure near 1.3600 as US Dollar weakens ahead of Fed policy

- USD/CAD performs weakly below 1.3600 with Fed policy on the horizon.
- Investors will keenly focus on the Fed rate cut size and dot plot.
- The BoC is expected to cut interest rates again in October.
The USD/CAD pair remains below the crucial resistance of 1.3600 in Wednesday’s North American session. The Loonie asset faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) performs weakly against its major peers ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision at 18:00 GMT.
Market sentiment appear to be cheerful as risk-perceived assets are performing strongly, with growing confidence that the Fed will deliver a 50-basis points (bps) interest rate cut. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, declines to near 100.70.
The message from the Fed would be clear that officials are highly concerned over deteriorating labor market conditions, if it starts the policy-easing cycle with an outsize interest rate cut. This could result in more downside in the US Dollar and will pave way for foreign flows to emerging economies.
Apart from the Fed’s likely interest rate cut size, investors will focus on the dot plot and economic projections. The Fed dot plot indicates where policymakers see Federal Fund Rates heading in the short and long term.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains under pressure as the Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to extend its monetary policy further. The BoC has already cut interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) this year to 4.25%. Market expectations for more BoC rate cuts rose after Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, which came in softer-than-expected. The Canadian CPI report showed that the headline inflation returns to bank’s target of 2%, grew slower than the estimates of 2.1% and the former release of 2.5%. The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) core CPI measure decelerated further to 1.5% from 1.7% in July.
Economic Indicator
Fed Interest Rate Decision
The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates).Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 18, 2024 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 5.25%
Previous: 5.5%
Source: Federal Reserve
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1100, Fed rate decision in focus
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.1100. A broadly weak US Dollar, amid increased bets of an outsized Fed rate cut and a cautiously optimistic market mood, underpins the pair. All eyes remain on the Fed policy verdict.
GBP/USD rises to new multi-week high near 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since late August near 1.3250. Pound Sterling outperforms its rivals following the August inflation data, while the US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of Fed policy decisions.
Gold stays below $2,580 ahead of Fed ruling
Gold holds its ground following Tuesday's pullback but struggles to gather bullish momentum, trading in a narrow channel below $2,580. Investors stay on the sidelines while gearing up for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
Federal Reserve set for first interest-rate reduction in four years amid growing bets of jumbo cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
UK CPI set to grow at stable 2.2% in August ahead of BoE meeting
The United Kingdom Office for National Statistics will release August Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is one of the main factors on which the Bank of England bases its monetary policy decision, meaning the data is considered a major mover of the Pound Sterling.
