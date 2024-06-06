USD/CAD edges lower to near 1.3650 due to improved risk appetite, higher Oil prices

- USD/CAD depreciates as mixed data from the US fuels speculations of a rate cut by the Fed.
- CME FedWatch Tool suggests the probability of a Fed rate cut in September has increased to nearly 70.0%.
- The appreciation of crude Oil prices supports the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD retreats after two days of gains, trading around 1.3680 during the Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) struggled after mixed economic data was released in the United States (US), which fueled interest rate cut speculations by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Investors are awaiting key US employment data releases on Friday, including Average Hourly Earnings and Nonfarm Payrolls.
The investors' sentiment of the Fed's rate cut leads to the weakening of the US Treasury yields, undermining the US Dollar and USD/CAD pair.
A Reuters poll conducted from May 31 to June 5 has indicated that nearly two-thirds of economists now predict an interest rate cut in September. As per the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a Fed rate cut in September by at least 25 basis points has increased to nearly 70.0%, up from 47.5% a week earlier.
On the Loonie front, the upside of the crude Oil prices is supporting the demand of the Canadian Dollar (CAD), given the fact that Canada is the largest Oil exporter to the United States (US). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price extends its gains for the second session, trading around $74.30 per barrel, by the press time.
In June, the Bank of Canada (BoC) carried out a widely anticipated 25 basis points reduction in its key interest rate, bringing it to 4.75%. This move marked a departure from 11 consecutive months of peak interest rates in the tightening cycle. The sustained disinflation trends in Canada toward the central bank’s target range of 1%-3% have supported a less stringent monetary policy stance. Traders are now shifting their focus to Friday’s upcoming Canadian labor figures.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3679
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3659
|Daily SMA50
|1.3666
|Daily SMA100
|1.3585
|Daily SMA200
|1.3577
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3742
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3735
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3615
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3713
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3695
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.366
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
