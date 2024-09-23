USD/CAD edges lower near 1.3550 despite firm US Dollar

- USD/CAD falls to near 1.3550 even though the US Dollar gains ground.
- Traders are divided over the Fed’s likely interest rate cut size in November.
- Investors await the BoC Macklem’s speech for fresh interest rate guidance.
The USD/CAD pair falls slightly to near 1.3560 in Monday’s European session even though the US Dollar (USD) has bounced back strongly. The USD recovers sharply as traders are split over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) likely monetary policy action in the November meeting.
The market sentiment appears to be asset-specific, as European currencies have faced selling pressure while Asian peers have outperformed. Also, S&P 500 futures have posted decent gains in European trading hours. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, climbs above 101.00.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see an almost 50% chance for the Fed delivering a second straight interest rate cut of 50 basis points (bps) to 4.25%-4.50%.
On the contrary, the latest Reuters poll shows that the Fed will cut its interest rates by 25 bps in each of its monetary policy meetings in the remaining year.
In today’s session, investors will focus on the preliminary United States (US) S&P Global PMI data for September, which will be published at 13:45 GMT. The US Composite PMI is estimated to have grown slower due to fragile expansion in activities in the service sector, along with continuous contraction in the manufacturing sector activity.
On the Loonie front, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) will be influenced by the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem's speech, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Tiff Macklem is expected to provide fresh guidance on how much the central bank will reduce interest rates by the year-end.
Canadian Dollar FAQs
The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the value of Canada’s exports versus its imports. Other factors include market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – with risk-on being CAD-positive. As its largest trading partner, the health of the US economy is also a key factor influencing the Canadian Dollar.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has a significant influence on the Canadian Dollar by setting the level of interest rates that banks can lend to one another. This influences the level of interest rates for everyone. The main goal of the BoC is to maintain inflation at 1-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively higher interest rates tend to be positive for the CAD. The Bank of Canada can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former CAD-negative and the latter CAD-positive.
The price of Oil is a key factor impacting the value of the Canadian Dollar. Petroleum is Canada’s biggest export, so Oil price tends to have an immediate impact on the CAD value. Generally, if Oil price rises CAD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Oil falls. Higher Oil prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance, which is also supportive of the CAD.
While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for a currency since it lowers the value of money, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Higher inflation tends to lead central banks to put up interest rates which attracts more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in Canada’s case is the Canadian Dollar.
Macroeconomic data releases gauge the health of the economy and can have an impact on the Canadian Dollar. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the CAD. A strong economy is good for the Canadian Dollar. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the Bank of Canada to put up interest rates, leading to a stronger currency. If economic data is weak, however, the CAD is likely to fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains heavy near 1.1100 after Euro area PMI data
EUR/USD remains under heavy selling pressure near 1.1100 in the European session on Monday. The Euro slips on disappointing Euro area PMI data, which raised bets for an ECB rate cut next month. The US Dollar finds footing amid souring risk sentiment ahead of US PMI data.
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.3300 after dismal UK data
GBP/USD is holding sizeable losses below 1.33300 in European trading on Monday. The pair remains undermined by the dismal UK S&P Global business PMI reports and renewed US Dollar demand. US PMI data and Fedspeak are next in focus.
Gold holds gains on bets of more Fed cuts, Middle East tensions
Gold is continuing its uptrend as markets continue to price in more interest rate cuts from the Fed. Such cuts would make Gold, a non-yielding asset, more attractive. Rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon push up haven demand for the precious metal.
Why is Solana’s price outlook bullish?
Coinbase announced its plans to launch cbBTC, a wrapped version of Bitcoin on Solana. The launch of USDS by Sky on Solana via Wormhole boosts cross-chain liquidity in DeFi.
Week ahead: Updates from the RBA and SNB eyed; US PCE data also on the radar
Tuesday welcomes an update from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The central bank is widely anticipated to hold things steady. Amid cooling inflation, the Swiss National Bank is widely expected to reduce its Policy Rate on Thursday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.