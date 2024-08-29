USD/CAD drops to near 1.3460 as US Dollar edges lower ahead of inflation test

USD/CAD falls to near 1.3460 with US core PCE inflation and Canadian Q2 GDP data in focus.

The Fed is widely anticipated to start reducing interest rates in September.

Weak Canada GDP data would prompt the BoC to ease monetary policy further.

The USD/CAD pair falls to near 1.3460 in Thursday’s Asian session. The Loonie asset drops as the US Dollar (USD) struggles to hold Wednesday’s recovery move. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges lower from 101.18 after a strong recovery from the fresh annual low of 100.50.

The US Dollar is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors look for the United States (US) core Personal Consumption Expenditure price index (PCE) data for July, which will be published on Friday. The PCE report is expected to show that year-on-year core inflation rose at a faster pace of 2.7% from 2.6% in June, with monthly figures growing steadily by 0.2%. The inflation data would significantly influence market speculation for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September monetary policy.

Currently, financial market participants seem confident that the Fed will start reducing interest rates in September. However, traders remain split over whether the potential size of the rate-cut would be gradual or a hefty one.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Funds Futures pricing data shows that the probability of a 50-basis points (bps) interest rate reduction in September is 34.5%, while rest are favoring a cut by 25 bps.

On the Canadian Dollar (CAD) front, investors await the monthly and Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published on Friday. The GDP report is expected to show that the economic barely expanded in June after 0.2% growth in May. On an annualized basis, the Canadian economy is estimated to have grown at a slower pace of 1.6% from the former release of 1.7%. Signs of cooling economic outlook would boost expectations of more interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada (BoC).