USD/CAD cracks on upbeat Canadian labor market data

- USD/CAD slips vertically to near 1.3600 as Statistics Canada has reported upbeat labor market data.
- The Canadian labor market witnessed fresh additions of 39.9K payrolls in August, more than doubled from the expectations of 15K.
- The US Dollar remains firm as the US economy is resilient due to cooling inflation and stable labor growth.
The USD/CAD pair faces an intense sell-off as Statistics Canada has reported better-than-anticipated labor market data. The Canadian labor market witnessed fresh additions of 39.9K payrolls in August, more than doubling the expectations of 15K. In July, there was a retrenchment of 6.4K. The Unemployment Rate remains unchanged at 5.5% while investors forecasted a higher jobless rate at 5.6%.
Annual Average Hourly Wages rose to 5.2% vs. the former release of 5.0%. Decent wage growth could elevate consumer spending momentum and keep inflationary pressures sticky. This could force the Bank of Canada (BoC) to raise interest rates one more time after pausing them in the past two policy meetings.
Meanwhile, the S&P500 is expected to open on a flat note, considering mixed cues from overnight futures. The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains well-supported near the 105.00 resistance as investors remain mixed between global uncertainty and support for a skip in the policy-tightening spell by Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers for the September policy meeting.
The US Dollar remains firm as the United States economy is resilient due to cooling inflation and stable labor growth. Chicago Fed Bank President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank is aiming to push the economy to a “golden path,” meaning a situation where inflation recedes without triggering a recession.
The US job market is getting stronger as the Jobless claims came in below expectations for the third straight week. The US Department of Labor reported that individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time dropped to 216K for the week ending September 1, less than the 234K expected and the former release of 229K.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3623
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1.3684
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3559
|Daily SMA50
|1.338
|Daily SMA100
|1.3404
|Daily SMA200
|1.3466
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3694
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3632
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3584
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3733
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3771
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD trades in a tight channel at around 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the pair's action could be driven by week-end flows.
GBP/USD struggles to reclaim 1.2500 ahead of the weekend
GBP/USD clings to small daily gains but finds it difficult to surpass 1.2500 on Friday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar limit its corrective losses in the early American session and makes it difficult for the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold price stays in positive territory above $1,920 but finds it hard to extend its rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.2% following Thursday's pullback, limiting XAU/USD's volatility ahead of the weekend.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
CEO David Michery attempts to stall NASDAQ for time
MULN has gained 1.7% in Friday’s premarket in sharp contrast to the leading equity indices. Part of the reason appears to be encouragement that Mullen management is fighting back against NASDAQ’s delisting announcement by attempting to appeal the decision.