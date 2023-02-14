USD/CAD copies Oil’s inaction above 1.3300 as US inflation data loom

- USD/CAD remains sidelined around one-week low, pauses two-day losing streak.
- US Dollar stays depressed while tracking a pullback in the Treasury bond yields.
- WTI defends previous day’s U-turn from 12-day top amid hopes of more US SPR releases.
USD/CAD portrays the market’s cautious mood as traders keep their eyes on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Loonie pair holds lower grounds near 1.3330 following a two-day downtrend.
That said, the quote’s latest weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s failure to defend the previous weekly gains amid downbeat US Treasury bond yields. However, the softer price of Oil, Canada’s key export, joins the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments to tease USD/CAD bulls.
WTI crude oil remains depressed at around $79.50 amid the fears of more releases of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR). With this, the black gold ignores the previous chatters suggesting an output crunch due to Russia’s threat of cutting production and the hopes of more energy demand, as conveyed by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais.
Elsewhere, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the Federal Reserve will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down to the central bank's target rate, per Reuters. Before him, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker pushed back the chatters of a Fed rate cut during 2023. However, the policymaker did mention, “Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing.”
It should be noted that the easing of the US inflation expectations from the multi-day high seemed to have weighed on the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar of late. That said, the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) eases from monthly highs to 2.31% and 2.44% at the latest.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while Wall Street closed in green and weighed on the US Dollar. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields drop nearly two basis points to 3.69% at the latest.
Looking ahead, USD/CAD traders should closely observe the US CPI data as the recent Federal Reserve (Fed) comments appear light when suggesting more rate hikes. Also, the Fed policy pivot talks aren’t far from the table and hence any disappointment from the US inflation numbers won’t hesitate to propel the Loonie pair further toward the south. Also important to watch is the Oil price.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 1.3480, the USD/CAD is on the way to test an upward-sloping support line from the mid-November 2022, close to 1.3270 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3337
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.3336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3382
|Daily SMA50
|1.3487
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.3238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.338
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3325
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3259
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3369
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3424
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies near 0.6960 despite upbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on US inflation
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6970-60 as it lacks upside momentum amid cautious markets during the early hours of all-important Tuesday. While portraying the pre-data anxiety, the Aussie pair fails to cheer the upbeat prints of the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) monthly sentiment data.
USD/JPY: Ascending triangle, double tops tease bears around 132.00
USD/JPY prints mild losses around the intraday low of 131.90 as the Japanese government officially nominates Kazuo Ueda to become the next Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor on early Tuesday.
Gold sitting tight over the abyss ahead of US CPI
Gold decoupled from the US Dollar's trajectory on Monday, sinking at the same time as the greenback as investors get set for this week's key event in the US Consumer Price Index.
USDC issuer Circle reportedly tipped NYDFS in 2022 regarding Binance-Paxos BUSD issues
Binance, being the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is also prone to catching fire quickly. And it did on Monday after the New York state regulators took action against the issuer of its stablecoin, Paxos.
Tuesday's US CPI will be the market-mover
We get a fair amount of data this week, but honestly, it’s the CPI for Jan that will be the market-mover, followed by retail sales on Wednesday and PPI on Thursday.