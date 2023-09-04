USD/CAD consolidates around 1.3600, investors sidelined ahead of BoC monetary policy

- USD/CAD remains sideways around 1.3600 as the US and Canadian markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Labor Day.
- The US Dollar maintains its bullish mainstay as job growth remained steady in August.
- The BoC is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5% on Wednesday.
The USD/CAD pair remains sideways after a vertical rally near the round-level resistance of 1.3600 in the late European session. The Loonie asset is expected to remain lackluster on Monday as the US and Canadian markets will remain closed on account of Labor Day.
S&P500 futures generate some gains in Europe, portraying strength in the risk-appetite theme. The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces nominal selling pressure near a four-day high at 104.20 while the upside is still favored as investors remain cautious that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for a longer period.
The US Dollar maintains its bullish mainstay as hiring momentum remained steady in August despite restrictive interest rate policy by the Fed. As per the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, the job market witnessed a fresh addition of 187K new employees, which was higher than expectations of 170K and July's reading of 157K. However, the higher Unemployment Rate and slower wage growth boost hopes of the Fed announcing a pause in its current tightening spell.
Meanwhile, oil prices turn sideways after a massive rally near $85.50 as Saudi Arabia is expected to extend supply cut by one million barrels per day from October. In an already shrinking oil market, tight supply expectations keep oil prices on fire.
It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and higher oil prices will support the Canadian Dollar.
This week, the major trigger will be the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada (BoC), which will be announced on Wednesday. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 5% as job growth remains slow.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3594
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3514
|Daily SMA50
|1.3346
|Daily SMA100
|1.3396
|Daily SMA200
|1.3464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3613
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3489
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3637
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3489
|Previous Monthly High
|1.364
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3518
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3442
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3642
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
